Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Live Updates: Focus on cricket, hockey and badminton

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1 Schedule of India: More than 5000 athletes from 72 countries will compete in 280 events across 19 sports in 15 venues in the Birmingham CommonWealth Games, starting from Friday. On the first day of the Games (July 29), Indian athletes will participate in mixed team badminton prelims, women’s cricket, women’s hockey, round 1 & 2 rounds of men’s and women’s table tennis and the triathlon.
Follow all the live updates from Day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games below.
Britain’s Tom Daley, gold medallist in synchronised diving at the Tokyo Olympics, used his opportunity while running the Queen’s Baton in Birmingham to shed light on homophobia in Commonwealth countries. Homosexuality is illegal in 35 of the 56 countries that make up the Commonwealth. Daley, who came out as gay in 2013, ran the Queen’s Baton into the darkened stadium as LGBTQ+ flags lined his path. Read More
When 3×3 basketball became an Olympic sport, five years ago, America’s favourite pass-time was picking the best all-time trio from the NBA galaxy. Should it be LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant or should it be Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy? Or Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant and Robert Horry? The common myth was that 3×3 is just a shrunk version of the 5-on-5 basketball. At its best, a leaner version to woo the attention challenged in this era of instant gratification. “With the many options that young people have, we cannot expect any more that they will come automatically to us. We have to go to them,” the International Olympic Committee president, Thomas Bach, had reasoned. At its worst, a gimmicky marketing trick to melodramatise basketball, more Harlem Globetrotters than NBA, more make-belief than real. Even the modernists crooned: “Why make an already short game (40 to 48 minutes) shorter? Why suck out all the drama and action that rolls on in this span? Why overcomplicate a simple sport?” Read More
Of the five — considered the Gen Z of Indian chess — B Adhiban, 29, is the only non-teenager. Three of them are 16 — Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh and Raunak Sadhwani — while Nihal Sarin is 18. Yet, they are all vastly experienced, with live ratings in excess of 2600, and on a given day could outwit the A team comprising Pentala Harikrishna, Arjun Erigasai, K Sasikiran and SL Narayanan. Read More
Twenty one-year-old Nitu Ghanghas clearly remembers her first 20km bus journey from village Dhanana to the Bhiwani Boxing Club to train under coach Jagdish Singh, alongside fellow boxer Sakshi Choudhary and her father. It was a June evening of 2012 and she’d finish her first two hour-long training session to be met by her father, who stood waiting outside the academy. “Boxing ne mere ko chuna (Boxing chose me). My father wanted me to be a boxer since that’s the only sport famous in Bhiwani and that’s why he took me to train under Jagdish coach sir. We’d all heard about how tough a coach Jagdish sir was. There was no relaxation for us in the first training session too. At that time, like any child, I thought about quitting but then seeing my father wait outside made me believe that I can do anything,” remembers Nitu, who will be India’s bet for a medal in the women’s 48kg event at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Read More
The great irony about the Commonwealth Games is that Britain nearly didn’t participate in the first-ever edition, called the British Empire Games, in 1930. Now, its existence itself is an irony in the post-colonial world of 2022, with a stale stench of a relic about it. But the story of its origin is a fascinating tale of perceived American arrogance; one man’s, a Canadian’s, hurt that transformed it into a grand vision; persistence during the Great Depression; jugaad; grace; and pride. It was all kickstarted by a sports journalist but before we get to that remarkable man, the Canadian scribe and athletics coach Melville Marks Robinson (popularly known as Bobby Robinson), let’s play potential scenes from the trailer if a movie was ever made on the Games.Read More
The story involves a blackberry tree, a ‘Masterji’, and Messi. Abhishek thought he was having some harmless fun, like most kids his age, when he scaled the seven-foot wall that separated the hockey ground and the sub-divisional magistrate’s residence and climbed up the tree to fetch some blackberries. It was a ‘perfectly thought-out plan’, Abhishek laughs – the SDM would not be home and ‘masterji’, their Hindi teacher who was also the hockey coach, wasn’t supposed to be back for a couple of hours at least. “So before we began our practice, we thought let’s have some blackberries.” Read More
It emerged five years after the 2012 London Olympics and five before the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games that Charlie Chaplin might have been born in the Romany Gypsy community of Smethwick, instead of London, and be a proper firecracker of a Brummie, a maverick from the Midlands. On Thursday evening, the UK once again put up a grand spectacle to relay across global television networks, drawing from the best local showmen across theatre, movies, live concerts and OTT talent. The Commonwealth Games’ warm-up runway was glamourised, preened and impressed on with cultural motifs, leaving the sport’s spontaneity to kick off the day after the opening ceremony. Alexander Stadium that will host the track and field competitions next week hogged selfie-level attention for its dance-and-song-and Chaplin’s all-in-ones. Read More
The Lawn Bowls event will kickstart India's campaign at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Day 1.Indian men's team will lock horns with New Zealand in the men's triples - section A, while in the women's singles Section B, Tania Choudhary will lock horns with Scotland's Dee Hoggan.
On the first day of the Games (July 29), Indian athletes will participate in mixed team badminton prelims, women's cricket, women's hockey, round 1 & 2 rounds of men's and women's table tennis and the triathlon.