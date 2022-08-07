CWG 2022: Boxers Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas strike gold

August 7, 2022 4:19:00 pm
Indian boxers Nitu Ghanghas won the women’s 48kg Commonwealth Games title before Amit Panghal (men’s 51kg) joined her on the top of the podium, here on Sunday.
Panghal bettered his silver from the last edition as he out-punched European Championship silver medallist England’s Kiaran MacDonald by a 5-0 verdict in the men’s flyweight. Nitu, on the other hand, upstaged 2019 world championships bronze medallist Demie-Jade Resztan of England by a 5-0 unanimous verdict.
Despite the height disadvantage, Asian Games gold medallist Panghal was the far better pugilist among the two.But MacDonald upped the ante in the final round despite managing a nasty cut.
The first Indian boxer to take the ring, the 21-year-old Nitu, competing in her first CWG, looked completely in control throughout the nine minutes, giving the home boxer no chance.
Subscriber Only Stories
The Southpaw continued to dazzle in the ring as she threw sharp, accurate combination of punches and controlled the pace of the contest.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Girl died from cardiac arrest, not chocolate wrapper, say police in Karnataka’s Byndoor
Little boy kicks football right inside moving tyre; Harsh Goenka has a message for netizens
Mumbai Greens: An oasis in the middle of busy Borivali
Bengaluru civic body: After delimitation, Opp sees quota break-up favouring BJP
CWG hockey: After a gap of 16 years, India’s women’s team return to podium, beat New Zealand to win bronze
KBC 14: Sunil Chhetri shows his footballing skills, recites dialogues from Amitabh Bachchan films. Watch video
TS CPGET 2022: Exam schedule released at cpget.tsche.ac.in; hall tickets soon
Dog given an elaborate farewell on its superannuation at Chennai airport. Video melts hearts
Turn your regular hummus dip into a tasty snack with this recipe
ITBP jawan arrested for allegedly raping Sikkim teenager
Fighting around Ukrainian nuclear plant heightens safety fears
Friendship Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor Khan is very passionate about her girl gang, says sister ‘Lolo is the shy prude’