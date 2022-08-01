CWG 2022: Boxer Amit Panghal, Mohammad Hussamudin cruise into QFs

August 1, 2022 7:40:45 pm
Indian boxer Amit Panghal began his campaign at the Commonwealth Games with a facile win as he stormed into the men’s flyweight (51kg) quarterfinals here on Monday.
Panghal, a world championship silver medallist, out-punched Namri Berri of Vanuatu via an unanimous verdict.
Featherweight boxer Mohammad Hussamudin made it two out of two as he also advanced to the quarterfinals with a similar 5-0 win over Mohammad Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the round of 16.
Panghal, who is participating in his first big tournament after the disappointing show at the Tokyo Olympics, looked in control throughout the three rounds.
Subscriber Only Stories
He used his combination of right and left punches effectively and fought from a distance, compelling Berri to come forward and attack.
Panghal was quick to land a flurry of punches in each of the three rounds as Berri was no match for the Indian. With the opening two rounds going in his favor, Panghal was content with defending in the final three minutes, saving his energy for the tougher challenges ahead.
He is now one win away from securing his second CWG medal. In the last edition in Gold Coast, he had clinched a silver.
He will face 20-year-old Lennon Mulligan of Scotland.
“It was a good workout but it was easy. My opponent was good but never gave me any problems,” Panghal said after his win.
“I could have stepped it up but there is a long way to go and I am here for gold. I won silver at Gold Coast and I am here to go one better.
“I am only interested in the gold medal. That’s why I took it on points, to get a good bit of work in the ring,” he added.
Last edition’s bronze medallist, Hussamudin also put up a dominant display in his fast-paced bout. The 28-year-old Indian was at his counter-attacking best as he landed sharp punches while dancing across the ring.
He will fancy his chances of a second CWG medal as he faces Namibia’s Tryagain Morning Ndevelo in the quarterfinals.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’
Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
'Slander, malicious intent': Delhi HC on Congress leaders' statements against Smriti Irani, daughter
Pakistan at 75: Navigating the way forward
Latest News
CWG 2022: Boxer Amit Panghal, Mohammad Hussamudin cruise into QFs
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Directorate of Enforcement’ or ‘Kuznets Theory’ for UPSC CSE
Why Louvre’s Mona Lisa keeps a smile: Paris’ cooling system
‘Living with COVID’: Where the pandemic could go next
India concludes 5G spectrum auction; Reliance Jio largest bidder
Shirt’s off, football: Chloe Kelly and England ram through women’s football myths just like Chastain and USA did
Sufi body seeking PFI ban, radicalism curbs seen in Muslim sections as ‘close to Centre’
With Rajkummar Rao walking the ramp, Anamika Khanna closes the curtains on ICW 2022
Can you predict your child’s height?
Gujarat: Over 1,400 cattle die of LSD as virus spreads to 20 districts
“Relief for the world” as Ukraine grain ship leaves Odesa
Indian fishermen rescued by Sri Lankan Navy after drifting into country’s waters