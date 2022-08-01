scorecardresearch
CWG 2022: Boxer Amit Panghal, Mohammad Hussamudin cruise into QFs

Panghal, who is participating in his first big tournament after the disappointing show at the Tokyo Olympics, looked in control throughout the three rounds.

August 1, 2022 7:40:45 pm
Indian boxer Amit Panghal began his campaign at the Commonwealth Games with a facile win as he stormed into the men’s flyweight (51kg) quarterfinals here on Monday.

Panghal, a world championship silver medallist, out-punched Namri Berri of Vanuatu via an unanimous verdict.

Featherweight boxer Mohammad Hussamudin made it two out of two as he also advanced to the quarterfinals with a similar 5-0 win over Mohammad Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the round of 16.

Panghal, who is participating in his first big tournament after the disappointing show at the Tokyo Olympics, looked in control throughout the three rounds.

He used his combination of right and left punches effectively and fought from a distance, compelling Berri to come forward and attack.

Panghal was quick to land a flurry of punches in each of the three rounds as Berri was no match for the Indian. With the opening two rounds going in his favor, Panghal was content with defending in the final three minutes, saving his energy for the tougher challenges ahead.
He is now one win away from securing his second CWG medal. In the last edition in Gold Coast, he had clinched a silver.

He will face 20-year-old Lennon Mulligan of Scotland.

“It was a good workout but it was easy. My opponent was good but never gave me any problems,” Panghal said after his win.
“I could have stepped it up but there is a long way to go and I am here for gold. I won silver at Gold Coast and I am here to go one better.

“I am only interested in the gold medal. That’s why I took it on points, to get a good bit of work in the ring,” he added.

Last edition’s bronze medallist, Hussamudin also put up a dominant display in his fast-paced bout. The 28-year-old Indian was at his counter-attacking best as he landed sharp punches while dancing across the ring.

He will fancy his chances of a second CWG medal as he faces Namibia’s Tryagain Morning Ndevelo in the quarterfinals.

