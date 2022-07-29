Ahead of CWG, Olympic diving champion Tom Daley speaks out against homophobia across Commonwealth

Britain’s Tom Daley, gold medallist in synchronised diving at the Tokyo Olympics, used his opportunity while running the Queen’s Baton in Birmingham to shed light on homophobia in Commonwealth countries.

Homosexuality is illegal in 35 of the 56 countries that make up the Commonwealth. Daley, who came out as gay in 2013, ran the Queen’s Baton into the darkened stadium as LGBTQ+ flags lined his path.

Wow, what an amazingly powerful moment as @TomDaley1994 carries the Commonwealth Baton into the #B2022 arena, supported by flag bearers representing the 35 Commonwealth countries that retain colonial anti-LGBT+ laws. Billions are watching this from all over the planet 👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/OlyQmKZNKp — Scott Cuthbertson (@ScotCuthbertson) July 28, 2022

“LGBT+ athletes must be safe and feel comfortable being their authentic selves without fear of persecution or death,” he said per Reuters. “The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has been willing to talk and willing to hear what we have to say, and it’s good to see they’ve started taking a stance towards more inclusion.”

Daley was one of the 24 openly gay athletes to secure a gold medal at the Olympics last year, a landmark achievement for the LGBTQ+ community. The Brit is now set to shed more light on the issue via a BBC documentary that will be aired next month.

In the documentary, Daley travels to some of the Commonwealth’s most homophobic countries — including Pakistan and Jamaica — to highlight the discrimination faced by the community, and the strictness of their anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

“I’ve experienced homophobia all my life, competing in countries where it’s illegal to be me and where I don’t feel safe to leave the venue I’m competing in,” he said. “If I feel like that as a privileged man, I can’t imagine what day-to-day life is like for LGBT+ people around the Commonwealth.”



Daley, a four-time Commonwealth Games champion, will not be taking part in the Games in Birmingham this year as part of a plan with his team to take a year off and rest.