Ahead of CWG, Olympic diving champion Tom Daley speaks out against homophobia across Commonwealth

Updated: July 29, 2022 11:13:59 am
Britain’s Tom Daley, gold medallist in synchronised diving at the Tokyo Olympics, used his opportunity while running the Queen’s Baton in Birmingham to shed light on homophobia in Commonwealth countries.
Homosexuality is illegal in 35 of the 56 countries that make up the Commonwealth. Daley, who came out as gay in 2013, ran the Queen’s Baton into the darkened stadium as LGBTQ+ flags lined his path.
Wow, what an amazingly powerful moment as @TomDaley1994 carries the Commonwealth Baton into the #B2022 arena, supported by flag bearers representing the 35 Commonwealth countries that retain colonial anti-LGBT+ laws.
Billions are watching this from all over the planet 👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/OlyQmKZNKp
— Scott Cuthbertson (@ScotCuthbertson) July 28, 2022
“LGBT+ athletes must be safe and feel comfortable being their authentic selves without fear of persecution or death,” he said per Reuters. “The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has been willing to talk and willing to hear what we have to say, and it’s good to see they’ve started taking a stance towards more inclusion.”
Daley was one of the 24 openly gay athletes to secure a gold medal at the Olympics last year, a landmark achievement for the LGBTQ+ community. The Brit is now set to shed more light on the issue via a BBC documentary that will be aired next month.
In the documentary, Daley travels to some of the Commonwealth’s most homophobic countries — including Pakistan and Jamaica — to highlight the discrimination faced by the community, and the strictness of their anti-LGBTQ+ laws.
“I’ve experienced homophobia all my life, competing in countries where it’s illegal to be me and where I don’t feel safe to leave the venue I’m competing in,” he said. “If I feel like that as a privileged man, I can’t imagine what day-to-day life is like for LGBT+ people around the Commonwealth.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Daley, a four-time Commonwealth Games champion, will not be taking part in the Games in Birmingham this year as part of a plan with his team to take a year off and rest.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacitiesPremium
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Latest News
Delhi weather: Rain expected today, maximum temperature to remain below normal
Maanyata Dutta wishes her ‘rockstar’ Sanjay Dutt on 63rd birthday with a sweet post, see photo
Raveena Tandon was ‘apprehensive’ about doing ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’. She was worried what her dad would think
Ramarao On Duty director Sarath Mandava issues clarification: ‘No politics in our film’
Delhi News Live: Rainfall expected today; suspected monkeypox patient tests negative
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi
Delhi: NDMC plans grand Independence Day celebrations
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq’s parliament?
Monsoon: Some expert-approved skincare tips to beat humidity
Indigo flight skids off runway in Jorhat, wheels get stuck in outfield
Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, Lilly Singh outdo ‘respecting each other’ with a bowing competition. Guess who won
UGC ties up with MeiTy to launch new higher education portal for students in rural areas