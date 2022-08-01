Whaaaaat? How much does French fries cost? A sausage and pale French fries cost 1000 bucks at CWG

Updated: August 1, 2022 10:29:44 am
A fan’s dinner of a sausage and frozen French fries at the Commonwealth Games has triggered an online mock-fest. Matthew Williams posted a photo of a sausage and some fries at the CWG swimming venue with its cost; it has sparked mock-outrage around the world.
It costs nearly 10 pounds, approximately 1000 rupees. And as it happens, the fries have found an online life. Australian and US online media picked it up, the fans are commenting on it and even Williams’s statements about it’s yummy taste hasn’t dulled the incredulousness.
Hello @FootyScran, this is the sausage and chips I had at the Sandwell Leisure Centre ahead of tonight’s swimming events at @birminghamcg22. This cost £9.80! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/cZAaRg25Cl
— Matthew (The Pieman) Williams (@Matthew23732409) July 29, 2022
It’s triple the price available outside the venues and when Williams tweeted out, “It’s a lot I grant you, but the chips were tasty and the sausage was apparently an award winner! “, more chirpy remarks poured in. “What awards did it win? Most expensive sausage?” Said one.
“Hello, I’d like to report a robbery,” another joked. “Looks like an apple cut up…which would probably taste better than these frozen looking fries,” one woman said “Disgraceful. They could have at least cooked the chips and the other side of the sausage and not ripped you off,” another person jested.
And on and on it went.
Subscriber Only Stories
For some strange reason, British insist on calling the fries as chips. And they call what we know as chips as ‘crisps’.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Understanding the unique jobs crisis that India facesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Latest News
Pat Carroll, voice of iconic Disney villain Ursula, dies at 95
Sensex and Nifty open on positive note on firm global trends, foreign funds inflows
Everything we expect Apple to launch at its September 2022 event
Watch: Tristan Stubbs takes a blinder to dismiss to Moeen Ali
India records 16,464 Covid cases, 24 fatalities in a day
Naga Chaitanya reveals if he would work with Samantha Ruth Prabhu again: ‘That would be crazy…’
Rupee rises 13 paise to 79.11 against US dollar in early trade
Eight senior Noida police officials transferred within the district
Ayurveda expert shares ‘medicated breakfast for the rainy season’ (recipe inside)
BTS’ J-Hope creates history at Lollapalooza with electric performances, Jimin cheers and dances in the stands. Watch videos
‘Happy to be back’: Cristiano Ronaldo returns to action for Manchester United
Booths identified, BJP begins Lok Sabha poll planning in Delhi