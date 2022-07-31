Watch: 5 eye-catching visuals and memorable videos from CWG so far

The 2022 Commonwealth Games have started and we have seen a lot of memorable visuals which will be etched in our collective conscience for years to come.

1. Mirabai Chanu’s family celebrates her gold medal

On Saturday, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu broke Commonwealth Games records to win India’s first gold medal. She lifted 88 kg in snatch and 113 kg in clean and jerk to bring home the gold. But the most striking visual that we will remember is not of the weightlifter with her medal but of her family celebrating in Nongpok Sekmai, Chanu’s village in the eastern corner of Imphal Valley. Chanu’s mother, the 61-year-old Saikhom Tombi Devi, is also seen in the video celebrating.

My mom and other relatives celebrating victory at my home ✌️ pic.twitter.com/sTCIoTDVwM — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 31, 2022

2. Malaysia’s badminton coach gives his shoes to a Jamaican player

In a great example of sportsmanship, Malaysia coach Hendrawan came to the rescue of Jamaica national champion Samuel Rickets during a group match between the two countries. During the men’s singles match, Malaysia’s singles coach Hendrawan gave his shoes to the Jamaican player after his pair was damaged. Rickets was playing against Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong when one of his shoes was damaged. Hendrawan immediately took off his shoes and gave them to Rickets so he could play. A grateful Rickets accepted the offer but eventually lost the tie 21-12, 21-16.

When the opposition coach is your shoe size and saves the day 😇 It’s what the Games is all about!#B2022 #CommonwealthGames #Badminton pic.twitter.com/wnJcJ7uNKW — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) July 30, 2022

3. 10-year old girl gets a surprise from the CWG mascot which she created

The 10-year old Emma Lou jumps up and down at the entrance to her home. Shrieks of joy erupt. She had won the nationwide competition held in the UK for 5-15 year olds to design a mascot for the Commonwealth Games 2022. The organisers surprised her by sending a live mascot of Perry the Bull, along with a presenter, to knock on her door. Her wondrous expressions is best seen on video.

4. Sanket Sagar wins silver, parents celebrate

On Saturday, another star was born when young weightlifter Sanket Sargar won a silver medal in men’s 55kg category, putting India on the medal tally at the Commonwealth Games. After his victory, video emerged of his parents and fellow weightlifters celebrate outside the weightlifting hall in Sangli.

Sanket Mahadev Sargar’s parents and fellow weightlifters celebrate outside the weightlifting hall in Sangli. Video credit: Sanket’s father Read: https://t.co/UjMm2Ib5Gk pic.twitter.com/DXFioTaBgN — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) July 30, 2022

5. Tejaswin Shankar catches opening ceremony on TV

While the Indian contingent, dressed in their elegant formal attires, were taking in the CWG opening ceremony in Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, a squad member, sporting a comfortable lungi and stretched on his sofa back home in Delhi, was watching the proceedings on television. High jumper Tejaswin Shankar, whose entry was accepted after a month-long anxious wait that had more plot twists and turns than a daily soap, received his visa and tickets on Friday, a day after the opening ceremony. He is scheduled to reach the Games village on Sunday and be competition ready by Tuesday for his qualification round.