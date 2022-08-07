scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Watch: 3 eye-catching visuals from Day 9 of CWG 2022

The 2022 Birmingham edition has been no different so far, and we have seen many memorable visuals that will be etched in our collective conscience for years to come.

By: Sports Desk |
August 7, 2022 9:55:57 am
Eye catching visuals of the day.

The Commonwealth Games throws up surprising and memorable visuals every time. The 2022 Birmingham edition has been no different so far, and we have seen many memorable visuals that will be etched in our collective conscience for years to come.

Zharnel Hughes winning moment

Zharnel Hughes won the silver medal in the  200 meters final at Birmingham. He clocked 20.12 seconds in the 200 metre final. Hughes somehow failed to take in the gold at the Alexander Stadium on Saturday. After finishing the race, he was seen sitting on the field with a flag.

Alastair Chalmers’ heartwarming gesture

In the ongoing Commonwealth Games, Guernsey celebrated after winning its first-ever medal when Alastair Chalmers grabbed bronze in the men’s 400-meter hurdles.

The 22-year-old Guernsey celebrated its first-ever Commonwealth Games track medal when Alastair Chalmers won bronze in the men’s 400-meter hurdles. The 22-year-old was so elated that he immediately went to embrace his friends and family after crossing the line in 49.97secs. Chalmers said, “I can’t believe it. I had Covid last week. I’m so proud to put Guernsey on the map”.

Australia beat England

Australia outplayed the hosts England by 3-2 here at Birmingham. Phil Roper scored his fifth goal of the tournament, and skipper Zach Wallace shocked England with 2-0 lead. On Monday, India will play against Australia for the gold medal match and England will face South Africa in the battle for bronze.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 09:55:57 am

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

4

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

5

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
'Tense communal situation' in Manipur: Data services suspended for five days

'Tense communal situation' in Manipur: Data services suspended for five days

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

Premium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link
Opinion

As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link

Premium
SC lets unmarried woman terminate 24-week pregnancy, opens doors for others

SC lets unmarried woman terminate 24-week pregnancy, opens doors for others

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

Premium
‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
Har Ghar Tiranga

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’

Not just Kenyans or Ethiopians, Indian too can win in steeplechase: Avinash Sable
Commonwealth Games

Not just Kenyans or Ethiopians, Indian too can win in steeplechase: Avinash Sable

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022, Day 8 | In Pics: India add 6 more medals to its tally
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 07: Latest News