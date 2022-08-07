Watch: 3 eye-catching visuals from Day 9 of CWG 2022

The Commonwealth Games throws up surprising and memorable visuals every time. The 2022 Birmingham edition has been no different so far, and we have seen many memorable visuals that will be etched in our collective conscience for years to come.

Zharnel Hughes winning moment

Zharnel Hughes won the silver medal in the 200 meters final at Birmingham. He clocked 20.12 seconds in the 200 metre final. Hughes somehow failed to take in the gold at the Alexander Stadium on Saturday. After finishing the race, he was seen sitting on the field with a flag.

Taking it all in. Zharnel Hughes takes Silver at Alexander Stadium, in 200m Sprint. @zharnel_hughes #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/99sSIXaR2t — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 6, 2022

Alastair Chalmers’ heartwarming gesture

In the ongoing Commonwealth Games, Guernsey celebrated after winning its first-ever medal when Alastair Chalmers grabbed bronze in the men’s 400-meter hurdles.

You’ll never see anything like that again. Alastair Chalmers of Team Guernsey storms through the final straight of the 400m Hurdles to take bronze. Guernsey’s first Track & Field #CommonwealthGames medal 🤩 #Guernsey #B2022 pic.twitter.com/Al7GPwxuia — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 6, 2022

The 22-year-old Guernsey celebrated its first-ever Commonwealth Games track medal when Alastair Chalmers won bronze in the men’s 400-meter hurdles. The 22-year-old was so elated that he immediately went to embrace his friends and family after crossing the line in 49.97secs. Chalmers said, “I can’t believe it. I had Covid last week. I’m so proud to put Guernsey on the map”.

Australia beat England

Australia outplayed the hosts England by 3-2 here at Birmingham. Phil Roper scored his fifth goal of the tournament, and skipper Zach Wallace shocked England with 2-0 lead. On Monday, India will play against Australia for the gold medal match and England will face South Africa in the battle for bronze.