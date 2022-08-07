Watch: 3 eye-catching visuals from Day 9 of CWG 2022

August 7, 2022 9:55:57 am
The Commonwealth Games throws up surprising and memorable visuals every time. The 2022 Birmingham edition has been no different so far, and we have seen many memorable visuals that will be etched in our collective conscience for years to come.
Zharnel Hughes winning moment
Zharnel Hughes won the silver medal in the 200 meters final at Birmingham. He clocked 20.12 seconds in the 200 metre final. Hughes somehow failed to take in the gold at the Alexander Stadium on Saturday. After finishing the race, he was seen sitting on the field with a flag.
Taking it all in.
Zharnel Hughes takes Silver at Alexander Stadium, in 200m Sprint. @zharnel_hughes #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/99sSIXaR2t
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 6, 2022
Alastair Chalmers’ heartwarming gesture
In the ongoing Commonwealth Games, Guernsey celebrated after winning its first-ever medal when Alastair Chalmers grabbed bronze in the men’s 400-meter hurdles.
You’ll never see anything like that again. Alastair Chalmers of Team Guernsey storms through the final straight of the 400m Hurdles to take bronze.
Guernsey’s first Track & Field #CommonwealthGames medal 🤩 #Guernsey #B2022 pic.twitter.com/Al7GPwxuia
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 6, 2022
The 22-year-old Guernsey celebrated its first-ever Commonwealth Games track medal when Alastair Chalmers won bronze in the men’s 400-meter hurdles. The 22-year-old was so elated that he immediately went to embrace his friends and family after crossing the line in 49.97secs. Chalmers said, “I can’t believe it. I had Covid last week. I’m so proud to put Guernsey on the map”.
Australia beat England
Australia outplayed the hosts England by 3-2 here at Birmingham. Phil Roper scored his fifth goal of the tournament, and skipper Zach Wallace shocked England with 2-0 lead. On Monday, India will play against Australia for the gold medal match and England will face South Africa in the battle for bronze.
2-0 England…🏑
Follow live: https://t.co/8u2EKSwAjk #England #CommonwealthGames #Hockey pic.twitter.com/KHZ5CrETlH
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 6, 2022
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'Premium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Tripura looks to strengthen cyber security frontier as it sets up data centre
Data services suspended for five days, Manipur govt says ‘tense communal situation’
M M Kalburgi murder case: Store owner identifies bike rider involved in crime
ISRO’s maiden SSLV carrying earth observation and student satellite blasts off from Sriharikota
‘Live Your Best Life’: Book guides women on how to negotiate menopause
Amazon’s iRobot deal seen facing tough FTC antitrust review
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt kept their relationship secret from Ayan Mukerji in the beginning: ‘We feared he would freak out’
CWG Day 10 Schedule: IND vs AUS in cricket gold medal match, India vs NZ in women’s hockey bronze medal play-off, 4 boxers in fray for gold,
Sunday Zodiac: Signs that turn out to be BFFs based on compatibility
Anil Kapoor plays guessing game with this Mashaal pic. Sanjay Kapoor and Farah Khan failed test, do you know the answer?
21% Keralites above 30 prone to serious diseases: Govt survey
US: Fourth Muslim man murdered in New Mexico in ‘targeted killings’