Commonwealth Games LIVE Medal Tally, Day 6: India’s Standings & Full Winners List at CWG 2026

India’s Sharmila Dhankar, left, and Shilpa K Shyla celebrate after winning gold and bronze medals respectively in the women’s shot put F57 at the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. (PTI)

India climbed to eighth place at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 after a successful Day 5, where they secured six medals in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday. This took their total to 10 medals (2 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze). Six of these medals have come from weightlifting and para-weightlifting events.

FOLLOW LIVE | INDIA @ COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2026 LIVE DAY 6

Australia continue to dominate the Games, leading the medal table with a massive haul of 59 medals – 26 gold, 13 silver, and 20 bronze. England are second with 34 medals (9 gold, 14 silver, 11 bronze), while Canada occupy third with 21 medals (7 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze). Hosts Scotland are fourth with 13 medals (6 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze), followed by Nigeria in fifth with 10 medals (6 gold, 4 silver) at the time of writing.