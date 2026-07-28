Commonwealth Games LIVE Medal Tally, Day 6: India’s Standings & Full Winners List at CWG 2026

India climbed to eighth place at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 after a successful Day 5, where they secured six medals in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday. This took their total to 10 medals (2 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze). Six of these medals have come from weightlifting and para-weightlifting events.
FOLLOW LIVE | INDIA @ COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2026 LIVE DAY 6
Australia continue to dominate the Games, leading the medal table with a massive haul of 59 medals – 26 gold, 13 silver, and 20 bronze. England are second with 34 medals (9 gold, 14 silver, 11 bronze), while Canada occupy third with 21 medals (7 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze). Hosts Scotland are fourth with 13 medals (6 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze), followed by Nigeria in fifth with 10 medals (6 gold, 4 silver) at the time of writing.
|Pos
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|26
|13
|20
|59
|2
|England
|9
|14
|11
|34
|3
|Canada
|7
|8
|6
|21
|4
|Scotland
|6
|4
|3
|13
|5
|Nigeria
|6
|4
|0
|10
|6
|Malaysia
|4
|1
|2
|7
|7
|South Africa
|3
|3
|5
|11
|8
|India
|2
|5
|3
|10
|9
|Jamaica
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|New Zealand
|1
|5
|3
|9
|11
|Kenya
|1
|2
|2
|5
|12
|Wales
|0
|2
|6
|8
|13
|Northern Ireland
|0
|1
|2
|3
|14
|Cyprus
|0
|1
|1
|2
|15
|Ghana
|0
|1
|0
|1
|15
|Jersey
|0
|1
|0
|1
|15
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|15
|Uganda
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Nauru
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|1
|1
(Table last updated on July 28 at 4.45 PM IST)
India have won 10 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 so far, with weightlifting leading the charge. Mirabai Chanu delivered the nation’s first gold, winning her third consecutive CWG title in the women’s 48kg category with a combined lift of 190kg. Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, and Valluri Ajaya Babu added silver medals in their respective weight categories, while Bindyarani Devi secured a bronze.
In para athletics, Sharmila Dhankar made history by claiming India’s first-ever gold in the discipline with a season-best throw of 9.81m in the women’s shot put F57 event, while Shilpa Shyla added a bronze in the same category. Jhandu Kumar opened India’s medal account with a bronze in para powerlifting, and Sarvesh Kushare won silver in the men’s high jump.
With Mirabai Chanu’s gold and Sharmila Dhankar’s historic feat, India will look to build on this momentum in the remaining days of the Games.
Gold (2)
Silver (5)
Bronze (3)