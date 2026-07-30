Commonwealth Games Medal Tally LIVE Day 8: India’s Standings & Full Winners List at CWG 2026

India are eighth at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 at the start of Day 8 on Thursday. This took their total to 15 medals (2 gold, 7 silver, and 3 bronze). Eight of these medals have come from weightlifting and para-weightlifting events.
FOLLOW LIVE | INDIA @ COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2026 LIVE DAY 8
Australia continue to dominate the Games, leading the medal table with a massive haul of 103 medals – 47 gold, 21 silver, and 35 bronze. Canada are second with 40 medals (14 gold, 11 silver, 15 bronze), while England occupy third position with 57 medals (12 gold, 28 silver, 17 bronze). Hosts Scotland are fourth with 23 medals (9 gold, 7 silver, 7 bronze), followed by Nigeria in fifth with 14 medals (7 gold, 5 silver, 2 bronze) at the time of writing.
|Pos
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|47
|21
|35
|103
|2
|Canada
|14
|11
|15
|40
|3
|England
|12
|28
|17
|57
|4
|Scotland
|9
|7
|7
|23
|5
|Nigeria
|7
|5
|2
|14
|6
|South Africa
|6
|8
|8
|22
|7
|Malaysia
|6
|2
|3
|11
|8
|India
|3
|9
|3
|15
|9
|New Zealand
|3
|7
|4
|14
|10
|Jamaica
|3
|0
|1
|4
|11
|Wales
|2
|5
|8
|15
|12
|Kenya
|2
|2
|2
|6
|13
|Northern Ireland
|1
|2
|4
|7
|14
|Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Samoa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|Cameroon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|Fiji
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|Cyprus
|0
|3
|2
|5
|19
|Uganda
|0
|2
|1
|3
|20
|Singapore
|0
|2
|0
|2
|21
|Ghana
|0
|1
|0
|1
|21
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|Trinidad and Tobago
|0
|0
|1
|1
(Table last updated on July 30 at 8.27 PM IST)
India have won 15 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 so far, with weightlifting leading the charge. Mirabai Chanu delivered the nation’s first gold, winning her third consecutive CWG title in the women’s 48kg category with a combined lift of 190kg. Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, and Valluri Ajaya Babu added silver medals in their respective weight categories, while Bindyarani Devi secured a bronze. On Tuesday, Harjinder Kaur also grabbed a silver in the women’s 69kg Final while Gulveer Singh also notched up a silver of his own in the men’s 10,000m final. Also, Murali Sreeshankar leapt 8.09m to bag his second successive Commonwealth Games long jump silver on wednesday.
In para athletics, Sharmila Dhankar made history by claiming India’s first-ever gold in the discipline with a season-best throw of 9.81m in the women’s shot put F57 event, while Shilpa Shyla added a bronze in the same category. On Wednesday, Dilip Mahadu Gavit and Mohammed Basil won gold and silver respectively in the in the men’s 100m T47.
Jhandu Kumar opened India’s medal account with a bronze in para powerlifting, and Sarvesh Kushare won silver in the men’s high jump. With Mirabai Chanu’s gold and Sharmila Dhankar’s historic feat, India will look to build on this momentum in the remaining days of the Games.
Gold (2)
Silver (7)
Bronze (3)