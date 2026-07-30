Commonwealth Games Medal Tally LIVE Day 8: India’s Standings & Full Winners List at CWG 2026

From left, India's Yash Vir Singh, Rohit Yadav and Neeraj Chopra pose for photgraphs at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (PTI Photo)

India are eighth at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 at the start of Day 8 on Thursday. This took their total to 15 medals (2 gold, 7 silver, and 3 bronze). Eight of these medals have come from weightlifting and para-weightlifting events.

FOLLOW LIVE | INDIA @ COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2026 LIVE DAY 8

Australia continue to dominate the Games, leading the medal table with a massive haul of 103 medals – 47 gold, 21 silver, and 35 bronze. Canada are second with 40 medals (14 gold, 11 silver, 15 bronze), while England occupy third position with 57 medals (12 gold, 28 silver, 17 bronze). Hosts Scotland are fourth with 23 medals (9 gold, 7 silver, 7 bronze), followed by Nigeria in fifth with 14 medals (7 gold, 5 silver, 2 bronze) at the time of writing.