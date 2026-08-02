India at Commonwealth Games Live, Day 11: IND’s final medal push in Judo, track cycling | CWG 2026 Updates

Follow updates of Indians in action at the Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 11. (AP)

CooThe final day of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow presents a blend of last-minute medal action and a closing ceremony on Sunday. India will look to add to their tally of 39 medals, with the focus shifting to the judo mat and the track cycling velodrome.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2026 LIVE MEDAL TALLY DAY 11

The morning session will see judokas Ishroop Narang (women’s 78kg), Avtar Singh (men’s 100kg), and Yash Ghangas (men’s +100kg) kick off their campaigns in the Round of 16. A strong performance there could see them progress to the medal rounds later in the evening. On the track, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam will target a podium finish in the men’s 1000m time trial final, while Lisha Das competes in the women’s C4-C5 para cycling 1000m time trial final. The men’s 40km points race final, potentially featuring Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon, is also scheduled for the evening.

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The day will conclude with the Closing Ceremony at the OVO Hydro Arena from 10:00 PM local time (1:30 AM IST Monday). The ceremony will officially hand over the Games to Ahmedabad, India, the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, and feature a 20-minute cultural showcase with performances by Shankar Mahadevan and Rashmika Mandanna.

Scroll down to follow live updates of Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 11

Live Updates Aug 2, 2026 01:43 PM IST Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 11 Live Updates: Medal Tally Thanks to a gold rush from the boxers and one from men’s shot put F57 on Saturday, India climbed to fourth place in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings. CHECK FULL UPDATED MEDAL TALLY Aug 2, 2026 01:37 PM IST Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 11 Live Updates: Indians in action 2:09 PM: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in Men's 40km Points Race Qualifying Round 2:30 PM: Judo - Ishroop Narang vs Nicole Wood (Scotland) in Women's -78kg Elimination Round of 16 2:40 PM: Judo - Avtar Singh vs Aristos Michael (Cyprus) in Men's -100kg Elimination Round of 16 3:00 PM: Judo - Yash Ghanghas in Men's +100kg Elimination Round of 16 3:51 PM: Track Cycling - Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam in Men's 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event) 8:40 PM: Para Cycling - Lisha Das in Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final (Medal Event) 9:09 PM: Track Cycling - Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in Men's 40km Points Race Final (Medal Event, if they qualify) Aug 2, 2026 01:26 PM IST Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 11 Live Updates: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow! It's the last day of action, with India eyeing more medals in judo and track cycling before the grand closing ceremony later tonight. Judokas Ishroop Narang, Avtar Singh, and Yash Ghangas will begin their campaigns, while Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Lisha Das target podium finishes on the track. Stay with us for all the updates from India's final day at CWG 2026!