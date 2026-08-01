Commonwealth Games Medal Tally LIVE Day 10: India’s Standings; Gold, Silver & Bronze count at CWG 2026

Follow India's standing in the medal tally - Gold, Silver and Bronze medals count at Commonwealth Games 2026 taking place in Glasgow, Scotland.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Aug 1, 2026 02:27 PM IST
Check India's standing, Gold, Silver and Bronze medals count at Commonwealth Games 2026. (AP)Check India's standing, Gold, Silver and Bronze medals count at Commonwealth Games 2026. (AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

India have climbed to 10th place in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings following a spectacular Friday that delivered five gold medals. The country now boasts a total of 23 medals, including 5 gold, 12 silver, and 6 bronze.

FOLLOW LIVE | INDIA @ COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2026 LIVE DAY 10

Weightlifting has emerged as India’s top-performing discipline with eight medals, while athletics and judo have also delivered strongly. India are assured of 10 more medals as all 10 Indian boxers have stormed into the gold medal matches.

At the top of the table, Australia remain unstoppable with 128 medals (55 gold, 30 silver, 43 bronze). England are a distant second with 80 medals (17 gold, 34 silver, 29 bronze), followed by Canada with 53 medals (17 gold, 15 silver, 21 bronze). Hosts Scotland sit fourth with 34 medals (10 gold, 8 silver, 16 bronze), while Nigeria round out the top five with 18 medals (9 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze).

Commonwealth Games 2026 – Day 10 Medal Tally

Pos Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Australia 55 30 43 128
2 England 17 34 29 80
3 Canada 17 15 21 53
4 Scotland 10 8 16 34
5 Nigeria 9 6 3 18
6 New Zealand 7 10 8 25
7 South Africa 7 9 9 25
8 Malaysia 7 3 3 13
9 Wales 6 6 12 24
10 India 5 12 6 23
11 Jamaica 5 2 5 12
12 Kenya 2 4 2 8
13 Northern Ireland 1 2 7 10
14 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 2
14 Samoa 1 1 0 2
14 Jersey 1 1 0 2
17 Cameroon 1 0 1 2
17 Fiji 1 0 1 2
19 Grenada 1 0 0 1
19 Dominica 1 0 0 1
19 British Virgin Is. 1 0 0 1
19 The Bahamas 1 0 0 1
23 Cyprus 0 5 3 8
24 Uganda 0 2 1 3
25 Singapore 0 2 0 2
26 Trinidad and Tobago 0 1 3 4
27 Mauritius 0 1 1 2
27 Ghana 0 1 1 2
29 Namibia 0 0 2 2
29 Nauru 0 0 2 2
29 Zambia 0 0 2 2
29 Lesotho 0 0 2 2
33 Isle of Man 0 0 1 1
33 Rwanda 0 0 1 1
33 Tuvalu 0 0 1 1
33 Papua New Guinea 0 0 1 1
33 Pakistan 0 0 1 1
33 Malta 0 0 1 1

(Table last updated on August 1 at 02.00 PM IST)

Indian medal winners at CWG 2026

Gold (5)

  • Mirabai Chanu – Weightlifting (Women’s 48kg)
  • Sharmila Dhankar – Para Athletics (Women’s Shot Put F57)
  • Dilip Mahadu Gavit – Para Athletics (Men’s 100m T47)
  • Asmita Dey – Judo (Women’s 48kg)
  • Harsh Singh – Judo (Men’s 60kg)

Silver (12)

  • Rishikanta Singh – Weightlifting (Men’s 60kg)
  • Muthupandi Raja – Weightlifting (Men’s 65kg)
  • Gyaneshwari Yadav – Weightlifting (Women’s 53kg)
  • Valluri Ajaya Babu – Weightlifting (Men’s 79kg)
  • Sarvesh Kushare – Athletics (Men’s High Jump)
  • Harjinder Kaur –  Weightlifting (Women’s  69kg)
  • Gulveer Singh – Athletics (Men’s 10,000m)
  • Murali Shreeshankar  – Athletics (Long Jump)
  • Mohammed Basil – Para Athletics (Men’s 100m T47)
  • Lovepreet Singh – Weightlifting (Men’s 110+kg)
  • Yamini Mourya – Judo (Women’s 57kg)
  • Neeraj Chopra – Athletics (Men’s Javelin)

Bronze (6)

  • Jhandu Kumar – Para Powerlifting (Men’s Heavyweight)
  • Bindyarani Devi – Weightlifting (Women’s 58kg)
  • Shilpa Shyla – Para Athletics (Women’s Shot Put F57)
  • Seema Kaliramna – Athletics (Women’s Discus Throw)
  • Yashvir Singh – Athletics (Men’s Javelin)
  • Tejaswin Shankar – Athletics (Decathlon)

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments