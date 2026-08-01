Commonwealth Games Medal Tally LIVE Day 10: India’s Standings; Gold, Silver & Bronze count at CWG 2026

India have climbed to 10th place in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal standings following a spectacular Friday that delivered five gold medals. The country now boasts a total of 23 medals, including 5 gold, 12 silver, and 6 bronze.

FOLLOW LIVE | INDIA @ COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2026 LIVE DAY 10

Weightlifting has emerged as India’s top-performing discipline with eight medals, while athletics and judo have also delivered strongly. India are assured of 10 more medals as all 10 Indian boxers have stormed into the gold medal matches.

At the top of the table, Australia remain unstoppable with 128 medals (55 gold, 30 silver, 43 bronze). England are a distant second with 80 medals (17 gold, 34 silver, 29 bronze), followed by Canada with 53 medals (17 gold, 15 silver, 21 bronze). Hosts Scotland sit fourth with 34 medals (10 gold, 8 silver, 16 bronze), while Nigeria round out the top five with 18 medals (9 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze).