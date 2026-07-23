Commonwealth Games: India beat Malta in tie-break in Bowls women’s pairs event

India made a winning start to their Commonwealth Games 2026 when they beat Malta in a tense tie-break in Bowls Women’s Pairs event on Thursday. The Indian pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey (lead) and Pinki (skip) won the first set 7-1 but lost the second 3-4 as the section B round one match went to the tie-break. The Indians held their nerve to win the tie-break with Pinki settling the issue in her final bowl.

The Indian Women’s Pairs team faces South Africa in their second match of Section B on Friday. Both Tirkey and Pinki were part of the Women’s Fours team that won gold in the 2022 Birmingham CWG. But the Men’s and Women’s Fours events have been excluded in the Glasgow CWG from the Bowls competition features. Only the Men’s and Women’s singles, and the Men’s and Women’s Pairs events have been included. India had also won a silver in the Men’s Fours event in the 2022 Birmingham Games.