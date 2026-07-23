From Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Dil Toh Paagal Hai, Bollywood comes to CWG gym floor

With judges now scoring artistry as much as acrobatics, Nishka Agarwal, Protistha Samanta and Eshita Rewale are betting on Hindi film music to tell a story in 90 seconds

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readJul 23, 2026 09:34 PM IST
Protistha Samanta has chosen the lilting 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' Dance of Envy, composed by Uttam Singh. (Pic Credit: Protishta Samanta Instagram)Protistha Samanta has chosen the lilting 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' Dance of Envy, composed by Uttam Singh. (Pic Credit: Protishta Samanta Instagram)
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Sri Lankan-American UCLA artistic gymnast Tiana Sumanasekara went viral earlier this summer at the NCAA Regionals, linking the ballad ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh’ with the upbeat ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ before moving into the dramatic ‘Dola Re Dola’, earning a career-high score of 9.95. Bollywood hits have always carried the rhythm that elevates a competitive floor exercise routine, pepping it up as flying gymnasts go in search of perfection.

At the Glasgow Commonwealth Games over the coming weekend, India’s own Protistha Samanta and Eshita Rewale will again lean on Bollywood hits as they compete in the All Around and Team qualifications, hoping to advance to the individual apparatus finals. While Protistha has chosen the lilting ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ Dance of Envy, composed by Uttam Singh, Eshita was keen on Indian classical instrumentation and picked ‘Mere Dholna’ (Ami Je Tomar, Version 1) by music composer Pritam, the song to which Monjulika dances in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, for her 90-second routine.

India’s finest gymnast on the floor, Nishka Agarwal of Hyderabad, will instead opt for Gabriel Saban’s ‘Golden Cage’, a title symphony by artist Noe Zagroun. It’s a western classical piece that suits her elements and lines, which are less balletic and more in the realm of trance and suspense.

Medal hope Pranati Nayak will not feature on the All Around list in Glasgow, and hence will not perform the floor exercise. It was Nayak, though, the three-time Asian Championship medallist and World Cup winner, who had borrowed the ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ banger ‘Mashallah’ by Shreya Ghosal for her routine at the Tokyo Olympics.

India last won a Commonwealth Games medal in gymnastics at Glasgow, when Dipa Karmakar rolled out her Produnova on the vault.

But at this edition, even as the Indians chase a vault medal, effort has also gone into improving floor scores. Marking by judges for the floor routine changed after the 2024 Olympics, with a share of the points now devoted exclusively to choreography and dance: a fraction less about acrobatics, more about presentation. Or, as India’s first World Cup medallist, Aruna Reddy, puts it: “It’s not what lines and elements of the routine you perform in those 90 seconds, it’s how.”

Bollywood music, and even Indian classical, as with Rewale’s choice of a sitar, tabla and ghungroo-heavy piece, lends itself beautifully to storytelling. “In those 90 seconds, you’re now expected to show a story, reveal a character in each line. You are marked for expression,” says Reddy, who guided Hyderabad gymnast Nishka in her early years. “Her routine isn’t flowing, it’s more suspense,” she says, explaining the staccato music.

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Mumbai gymnast Eshita had insisted on showcasing an Indian classical piece when she trained at the Prabodhankar Thackeray complex and at Infinity in Pune. A natural tumbler with a strong double tuck back pike, Eshita’s coach, Vishal Katakdound, trained her by watching French gymnastics videos, but would also visit the Andheri Sports Complex, requesting rhythmic gymnast Vandita Raval to help with choreography. “Indian music helps bring artistry to acrobatic routines. It’s our culture,” Katakdound explained.

Indian gymnasts have traditionally struggled on the floor because, though they were good acrobats, the choreography tended to be sub-par; no Indian female floor gymnast has done well internationally. So this time, a 20-day camp in London brought in South Essex Gym Club Level 4 coach and choreographer Nicole Beckford to prepare the Indian lines.

Manoj Rana, who coaches Nishka, explains: “India has good judges who know where to deduct points. But we have no coaches who can help our girls with choreography. Artistry is missing. The music will help.”

Ruby Evans is the big name on floor at Glasgow. So Rana took floor specialist Nishka to Kazakhstan last month, where she worked with renowned coach Andrei Levit, who smoothed out the edges and gave her the confidence to attempt a 5.3-difficulty routine, against a world-best of around 5.6, built on his hyper-speciality: the twists.

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Nishka is considered prodigious on the four-twist, the only Indian performing it. Indian coaches say she is one of the best twisters in the world, alongside her jumps and turns.

“She has very good orientation and control of her body,” Reddy explains. “Double saltos and twisting are crucial because you can connect immediately into the next line, giving you extra scores,” she adds.

Indian gymnastics has come a long way from the 90s, when the Parvati Khan retro track ‘Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja’ was chosen for a floor routine. The 90s and 2000s Bollywood playlist, including the title track of Taal, that got a rollicking reception at NCAA is only the start. This weekend, India will own its DTPH and Bhool Bhulaiyaa bangers, and back them up with a twisting specialist.

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Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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