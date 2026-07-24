Commonwealth Games Live: Powerlifters, paraswimmers chase medals at CWG

Gymnastics holds its roots in Ancient Greece, where it was practised as part of fitness regimes, and was used as part of military training by various civilisations during antiquity. Though it largely fell out of favour beyond performance and entertainment, gymnastics began to reemerge for the purpose of military preparations during the 18th century.
Modern day gymnastics, in a sporting sense, is thought to have begun evolving during the late 18th century, with the German Friedrich Ludwig Jahn a hugely important figure often referred to as the father of gymnastics. He invented apparatus including the parallel bars, and created the first set of rules for group-based exercise. The sport began to spread and competitions arose, with Switzerland the first country to establish a national gymnastics federation in 1832. Many other countries followed suit and came together to found the European Gymnastics Union in 1881, which would eventually become the International Gymnastics Federation [FIG] 40 years later. The sport’s early history was restricted to men in competitive form, as women’s artistic gymnastics arrived later.
The sport was part of the first modern Olympic Games held in Athens in 1896 and has never left the programme.