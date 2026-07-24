Commonwealth Games Live: Powerlifters, paraswimmers chase medals at CWG

Glasgow Commonwealth Games day 2: Members of the Indian contingent arrive onstage during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Glasgow. (AP Photo)

Four years since Birmingham 2022 — where India won 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze) to end fourth in the standings — the Commonwealth Games returns in a a diet version, with just 10 sports. All of the Glasgow CWG this year that will be held in a loop of eight miles and hosted by four competition venues: Scotstoun Stadium, the Chris Hoy Velodrome, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, and the Scottish Event Campus.

The Indian contingent’s medals tally is already off, thanks to Lovlina Borgohain being assured a medal before a punch being thrown thanks to her getting a bye in her competition that sees her compete directly in the semi-finals.

Story continues below this ad India have also seen two setbacks before the Opening Ceremony. Judoka Arun Kumar, who competes in the 78 kg category, was was provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) while weightlifter Dilbagh Singh had to return from Glasgow since India’s quote of athletes had to be slashed for doping violations. Scroll down to read all the live updates from day 2 of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games Live Updates Jul 24, 2026 03:00 PM IST CWG 2026, LIVE: History guide of gymnastics Gymnastics holds its roots in Ancient Greece, where it was practised as part of fitness regimes, and was used as part of military training by various civilisations during antiquity. Though it largely fell out of favour beyond performance and entertainment, gymnastics began to reemerge for the purpose of military preparations during the 18th century. Modern day gymnastics, in a sporting sense, is thought to have begun evolving during the late 18th century, with the German Friedrich Ludwig Jahn a hugely important figure often referred to as the father of gymnastics. He invented apparatus including the parallel bars, and created the first set of rules for group-based exercise. The sport began to spread and competitions arose, with Switzerland the first country to establish a national gymnastics federation in 1832. Many other countries followed suit and came together to found the European Gymnastics Union in 1881, which would eventually become the International Gymnastics Federation [FIG] 40 years later. The sport’s early history was restricted to men in competitive form, as women’s artistic gymnastics arrived later. The sport was part of the first modern Olympic Games held in Athens in 1896 and has never left the programme. Jul 24, 2026 02:52 PM IST CWG 2026, LIVE: India's schedule on Friday 2:30 pm onwards: Gymnastics - Tapeshwarnath Das, Swathish KP, Tapan Mohanty, and Yogeshwar Singh in men's team and individual rounds. 3:40 pm: Para Swimming - RVVBK Budigina, Ali Imam in men's 100m freestyle S13 followed by the final later in the night. 3:56 pm: Swimming - Srihari Nataraj in 50m backstroke heats followed by semifinals later in the day. 5:40 pm: Powerlifting - Ashok Kumar Malik and Parmjeet Kumar in the men's lightweight category (medal event). 7:24 pm: Powerlifting - Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi in the women's lightweight category (medal event). 7:30 pm: Lawn bowls - Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki vs. South Africa's Thabelo Muvhango and Jacqui van Rensburg in the women's pairs sectional round 2 match. 10 pm: Gymnastics - Men's team final (medal event). 10:30 pm: Lawn bowls - Putul Sonowal vs. Falkland Islands' Cecil Alexander in the men's singles sectional round 2 match. 10:40 pm: Powerlifting - Kasthuri Rajamani in the women's heavyweight category (medal event). 11 pm: Boxing - Jadumani Singh vs. Scotland's Aaron Cullen in men's 55 kg Round of 32 match. 12:00: Para Swimming - RVVBK Budigina, Ali Imam in men's 100m freestyle S13 final (if they qualify). 12:29 am: Swimming - Srihari Nataraj in 50m backstroke semifinals (if he qualifies). 12:29 am (July 25): Para Powerlifting - Jhandu Kumar and Sudhir in the men's heavyweight category (medal event). Jul 24, 2026 02:45 PM IST CWG 2026, LIVE: How artistic gymnastic is scored Decoding the artistry of the artistic gymnastics. Here's how the artistic gymnastics, a discipline that tests perfection and precision, event works: In the sport, women can compete across four apparatus, that is Vault, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam and Floor Exercise. Meanwhile, men are eligible to contest in six apparatus: Floor Exercise, Pommel Horse, Still Rings, Vault, Parallel Bars and Horizontal Bar. There are two ways of scoring: difficulty and execution. Difficulty marks start from zero. Execution marks start from 10 and works downwards, with any deviation losing you points. Jul 24, 2026 02:34 PM IST CWG 2026, LIVE: Eye on gymnasts In gymnastics, we will have India's Tapeshwarnath Das, Swathish KP, Tapan Mohanty, and Yogeshwar Singh in action in the men's team and individual rounds. Jul 24, 2026 02:21 PM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the Commonwealth Games from Glasgow where plenty of Indians are in action. Indian were already assured of a medal in boxing on day 1 thanks to the luck of the draw for Lovlina Borgohain. Indian athletes caught in dope net before Commonwealth Games begin India is expected to win at least half-a-dozen medals in weightlifting, and the squad size reduction is likely to affect the tally. (PTI Photo) Even before the Glasgow Commonwealth Games were declared open on Thursday, the Indian contingent suffered a setback after two of its medal prospects – one each in weightlifting and judo – were withdrawn following anti-doping rule violations. Arun Kumar, a Judoka participating in the 78 kg category, was removed from the judo squad after he was provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). Although judo team is yet to leave for Glasgow, India can’t name a replacement due to the competition rules. Hours after Kumar’s suspension, it was revealed that another Indian athlete, weightlifter Dilbagh Singh, would return from Glasgow – although for no fault of his own. Indian weightlifting has reported five positive cases during the period of June 1, 2025, to July 22, 2026. Consequently, India’s athlete quota was slashed from 16 to 11.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd