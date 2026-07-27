Commonwealth Games Day 5 Live Updates: Gurindervir Singh in action 100 meters’s race

Catch all the live updates of Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games from Glasgow. (FILE photo)

After an encouraging day 4 at the Commonwealth Games, India will look to add to their medal tally on Monday. The action-packed day will start with athletes Sarvesh Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar, Murali Sreeshankar, Tejas Shirse, and Gurindervir Singh competing

Weightlifters will display their skills later in the day. Gyaneshwari Yadav, Bindyarani Devi, and Ajaya Babu will compete. Boxing, swimming, artistic gymnastics, lawn bowls, para athletics and wheelchair basketball are also part of India’s busy schedule today.

Story continues below this ad Mirabai Chanu smashed the Commonwealth Games record on Sunday and won the gold medal (India’s first at Glasgow 2026) in the women’s 48kg weightlifting event. Rishikanta Singh Chanambam claimed a silver medal in the men’s 60kg weightlifting event, which was India’s second medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Here are India’s four medallists so far: Mirabai Chanu, weightlifting gold Rishikanta Singh Chananbam, weightlifting silver Raja Muthupandi, weightlifting silver Jhandu Kumar, para powerlifting bronze

Scroll down to read all the updates from the fifth day of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow Live Updates Jul 27, 2026 02:44 PM IST Commonwealth Games Day 5 Live Updates: Time for India's fastest man Pritish Raj: Favour Ashe of Nigeria wins the first heat of 100m with 10.10s. 17 athletes will qualify from the heats with 7 athletes entering the semis directly. Indian national record holder Gurindervir Singh is placed in the fourth heat. Jul 27, 2026 02:43 PM IST Commonwealth Games Day 5 Live Updates: Schedule for today 3:55 PM: Athletics - Tejas Shirse in Men's 110m Hurdles Heats

4:26 PM: Para Swimming - Swatik Patil in Men's 100m Breaststroke SB9 Heats

4:45 PM: Boxing - Sachin Siwach vs William Hewitt (England) in Men's 60kg Round of 16 Jul 27, 2026 02:32 PM IST Commonwealth Games Day 5 Live Updates: How a jibe at his appearance nearly derailed India’s fastest man Gurindervir Gurindervir Singh, India’s fastest man, has captured the imagination of the nation with a blazing run of 10.09s at the Federation Cup . His run to the new NR had a very interesting background. On the first day of the tournament, he broke the national record but could only hold it for five minutes before Animesh Kujur lowered it further. (Read more from Pritish Raj) Jul 27, 2026 02:16 PM IST Commonwealth Games Day 5 Live Updates: Upcoming events 2:40 PM: Men's 100m Heat 4 – Gurindervir Singh 3:00 PM: Men's Long Jump Qualifying Group A – Murali Sreeshankar 3:55 PM: Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 2 – Tejas Shirse Jul 27, 2026 02:02 PM IST Commonwealth Games Day 5 Live Updates: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Commonwealth Games. India, after a good Day 4, looks to continue to add to its medal tally on Day 5. It is another interesting day across the various events; do stay with us to get all the live updates. Mirabai Chanu wins CWG gold: How lifter’s relationship with the Games evolved Mirabai Chanu on the podium at the medal ceremony after she won her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold (PTI Photo) Twelve years after making her major debut at Glasgow’s SEC Arena as a 20-year-old, Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu returned to the same venue to claim her fourth consecutive Commonwealth Games medal and complete a golden hat-trick. Despite a tense start with missed first attempts in both the snatch and clean & jerk, she quickly regained her composure to comfortably cement her reign over the 48kg category. (Read more from Mihir Vasavda)

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