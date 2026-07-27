Commonwealth Games Day 5 Live Updates: Gurindervir Singh in action 100 meters’s race

Pritish Raj: Favour Ashe of Nigeria wins the first heat of 100m with 10.10s. 17 athletes will qualify from the heats with 7 athletes entering the semis directly. Indian national record holder Gurindervir Singh is placed in the fourth heat.
After an encouraging day 4 at the Commonwealth Games, India will look to add to their medal tally on Monday. The action-packed day will start with athletes Sarvesh Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar, Murali Sreeshankar, Tejas Shirse, and Gurindervir Singh competing
Weightlifters will display their skills later in the day. Gyaneshwari Yadav, Bindyarani Devi, and Ajaya Babu will compete. Boxing, swimming, artistic gymnastics, lawn bowls, para athletics and wheelchair basketball are also part of India’s busy schedule today.
Mirabai Chanu smashed the Commonwealth Games record on Sunday and won the gold medal (India’s first at Glasgow 2026) in the women’s 48kg weightlifting event. Rishikanta Singh Chanambam claimed a silver medal in the men’s 60kg weightlifting event, which was India’s second medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
Here are India’s four medallists so far:
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- Mirabai Chanu, weightlifting gold
- Rishikanta Singh Chananbam, weightlifting silver
- Raja Muthupandi, weightlifting silver
- Jhandu Kumar, para powerlifting bronze
Scroll down to read all the updates from the fifth day of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow
3:55 PM: Athletics - Tejas Shirse in Men's 110m Hurdles Heats
4:26 PM: Para Swimming - Swatik Patil in Men's 100m Breaststroke SB9 Heats
4:45 PM: Boxing - Sachin Siwach vs William Hewitt (England) in Men's 60kg Round of 16
Gurindervir Singh, India’s fastest man, has captured the imagination of the nation with a blazing run of 10.09s at the Federation Cup. His run to the new NR had a very interesting background.
On the first day of the tournament, he broke the national record but could only hold it for five minutes before Animesh Kujur lowered it further. (Read more from Pritish Raj)
2:40 PM: Men's 100m Heat 4 – Gurindervir Singh
3:00 PM: Men's Long Jump Qualifying Group A – Murali Sreeshankar
3:55 PM: Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 2 – Tejas Shirse
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Commonwealth Games. India, after a good Day 4, looks to continue to add to its medal tally on Day 5. It is another interesting day across the various events; do stay with us to get all the live updates.
Mirabai Chanu wins CWG gold: How lifter’s relationship with the Games evolved
Twelve years after making her major debut at Glasgow’s SEC Arena as a 20-year-old, Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu returned to the same venue to claim her fourth consecutive Commonwealth Games medal and complete a golden hat-trick. Despite a tense start with missed first attempts in both the snatch and clean & jerk, she quickly regained her composure to comfortably cement her reign over the 48kg category. (Read more from Mihir Vasavda)