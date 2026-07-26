Commonwealth Games Day 4 Live: Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Singh in action now

In the first set, the Namibian pairing of Amanda Steenkamp and Diana Viljoen have clawed their way back from a 0-5 deficit to a 5-4 score with one more end left to be played. The score currently is 5-4 in favour of the Indians. Pressure on Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh who have been imperious so far at the Glasgow Games.
After three largely tepid days in Glasgow, the Indian contingent’s quest to start racking up medals will begin with the weightlifters entering the fray today. The redoubtable Mirabai Chanu leads India’s lifters into action on Sunday.
So far India have won just the one medal at the Glasgow Games, thanks to Jhandu Kumar’s bronze medal in para powerlifting. Meanwhile, Lovlina Borgohain is also assured a medal at the Glasgow Games after the luck of the draw gave her a bye into the semi-finals.
The Glasgow Games have not started great for Team India with three of India’s athletes getting barred from the Games due to dope-related violations. Judoka Tulika Maan, a silver winner at Birmingham 2022 and consequently one of India’s top medal bets for Glasgow, was the most high-profile of this trio. She was suspended for three whereabouts failures in the last 12 months. India have also seen two setbacks before the Opening Ceremony. Judoka Arun Kumar, who competes in the 78 kg category, was was provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) while weightlifter Dilbagh Singh had to return from Glasgow since India’s quote of athletes had to be slashed for doping violations.
Scroll down to read all the updates from the fourth day of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow
As always, we have lawn bowls starting us off. The Indian pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh are taking on the Namibian pairing of Amanda Steenkamp and Diana Viljoen in Women's Pairs Sectional Play.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the Commonwealth Games from Glasgow.
Once they mocked his name, now Jhandu Kumar is a Commonwealth Games medallist
“What’s in a name?” they say. Ask Jhandu Kumar, who won India’s first medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The para powerlifter, who contracted polio when he was four years old, lifted 190kg to win a bronze medal on Friday – a feat he hopes will define him, rather than his name.
Hailing from Harnaut village in Bihar’s Nalanda district, Jhandu’s name loosely translates to ‘incompetent person’ in Hindi. However, the 29-year-old, who has sold vegetables and driven e-rickshaws to fund his training, has defied every possible meaning attached to it. “Naam me kya rakha hai (What’s in a name)? I embraced this name the moment I realised that identity comes from what you do, not what you are called,” Jhandu told The Indian Express from Glasgow after winning his medal. “People used to laugh at my name. Today, it was announced from the podium with the Indian flag around me. I can’t think of a better moment in my life.”