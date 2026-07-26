Commonwealth Games Day 4 Live: Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Singh in action now

After three largely tepid days in Glasgow, the Indian contingent’s quest to start racking up medals will begin with the weightlifters entering the fray today. The redoubtable Mirabai Chanu leads India’s lifters into action on Sunday.

So far India have won just the one medal at the Glasgow Games, thanks to Jhandu Kumar’s bronze medal in para powerlifting. Meanwhile, Lovlina Borgohain is also assured a medal at the Glasgow Games after the luck of the draw gave her a bye into the semi-finals.

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The Glasgow Games have not started great for Team India with three of India’s athletes getting barred from the Games due to dope-related violations. Judoka Tulika Maan, a silver winner at Birmingham 2022 and consequently one of India’s top medal bets for Glasgow, was the most high-profile of this trio. She was suspended for three whereabouts failures in the last 12 months. India have also seen two setbacks before the Opening Ceremony. Judoka Arun Kumar, who competes in the 78 kg category, was was provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) while weightlifter Dilbagh Singh had to return from Glasgow since India’s quote of athletes had to be slashed for doping violations.

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Live Updates Jul 26, 2026 01:28 PM IST CWG 2026, LIVE: Lawn bowls update In the first set, the Namibian pairing of Amanda Steenkamp and Diana Viljoen have clawed their way back from a 0-5 deficit to a 5-4 score with one more end left to be played. The score currently is 5-4 in favour of the Indians. Pressure on Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh who have been imperious so far at the Glasgow Games. Jul 26, 2026 01:17 PM IST CWG 2026, LIVE: Lawn bowls update As always, we have lawn bowls starting us off. The Indian pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh are taking on the Namibian pairing of Amanda Steenkamp and Diana Viljoen in Women's Pairs Sectional Play. Jul 26, 2026 01:10 PM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the Commonwealth Games from Glasgow.