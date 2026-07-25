Commonwealth Games Day 3 Live: Sachin enters round of 16 in men’s boxing

Commonwealth Games Day 3 Live: India have so far won just one medal at Glasgow 2026. (Photo: AP)

India got their medals ticker at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games off to a start on Friday with Jhandu Kumar winning the country’s first medal, a bronze in men’s heavyweight para powerlifting event. India are also assured a medal from boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who got a bye in the draw, thereby sending her straight into the semi-finals.

The Glasgow Games have otherwise been a sobering affair for the Indian contingent, particularly since three of India’s athletes have been barred from the Games due to dope-related violations.

Story continues below this ad Judoka Tulika Maan was suspended for three whereabouts failures in the last 12 months. Maan was a silver winner at Birmingham 2022 and consequently one of India’s top medal bets for Glasgow. India have also seen two setbacks before the Opening Ceremony. Judoka Arun Kumar, who competes in the 78 kg category, was was provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) while weightlifter Dilbagh Singh had to return from Glasgow since India’s quote of athletes had to be slashed for doping violations. Scroll down to read all the live updates from the third day of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow Live Updates Jul 25, 2026 04:19 PM IST CWG 2026, LIVE: Boxing update Sachin wins his round of 32 bout against Keoma Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) by a split decision with four judges favouring him. Jul 25, 2026 04:14 PM IST CWG 2026, LIVE: Boxing update Sachin pushed on the ropes for most of the second round, but he manages to hold his own quite well. Compared to the first period, where he got a split decision in his favour, he has been awarded the round unanimously by all five judges. He just needs to not make any mistakes in this final round to enter the last 16. Jul 25, 2026 04:09 PM IST CWG 2026, LIVE: Boxing update What fast and furious boxing in the first period from both boxers. Some very clean hits on the face from both boxers. And we await the scores. And it's a split decision, favoruing the Indian 3-2. He did take plenty of punches on his face in that first round. Jul 25, 2026 04:06 PM IST CWG 2026, LIVE: Sachin in action India's boxer Sachin is out on the canvas in a round of 32 clash of the Men’s 60kg boxing event. He's facing Keoma Al-Ahmadieh (Canada). The Indian southpaw is in blue jersey. Jul 25, 2026 04:05 PM IST CWG 2026, LIVE: India take on Tonga Indian women's pairing of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh are in action against Tonga in the Women's Pairs Sectional Play. The first end of the first set has gone Tonga's way. But the way India have started the second end is promising. Jul 25, 2026 03:56 PM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the Commonwealth Games. Starting us off is lawn balls, where India are taking on Tonga. Indian athletes caught in dope net before Commonwealth Games begin India is expected to win at least half-a-dozen medals in weightlifting, and the squad size reduction is likely to affect the tally. (PTI Photo) Even before the Glasgow Commonwealth Games were declared open on Thursday, the Indian contingent suffered a setback after two of its medal prospects – one each in weightlifting and judo – were withdrawn following anti-doping rule violations. Arun Kumar, a Judoka participating in the 78 kg category, was removed from the judo squad after he was provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). Although judo team is yet to leave for Glasgow, India can’t name a replacement due to the competition rules. Hours after Kumar’s suspension, it was revealed that another Indian athlete, weightlifter Dilbagh Singh, would return from Glasgow – although for no fault of his own. Indian weightlifting has reported five positive cases during the period of June 1, 2025, to July 22, 2026. Consequently, India’s athlete quota was slashed from 16 to 11.

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