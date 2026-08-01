India at Commonwealth Games Live, Day 10: Indian boxers eye 10 gold, Gulveer Singh in 5000m final | CWG 2026 Updates

Follow updates of Indians in action at the Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 10. (AP)

The penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games 2026 could well turn into India’s biggest medal haul yet. After a sensational semifinal sweep, 10 Indian boxers will step into the ring with gold medals on the line, making boxing the headline attraction of Saturday. India have already guaranteed 10 medals in the sport, but the day offers the opportunity to transform a remarkable campaign into a historic one.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2026 MEDAL TALLY DAY 10 LIVE UPDATES

The boxing contingent enters the finals brimming with confidence. Preeti Pawar, Sakshi Chaudhary, Jaismine Lamboria, Priya Ghanghas, Arundhati Choudhary, Lovlina Borgohain, Jadumani Singh, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal, and Narender Berwal will all fight for gold. Lovlina, an Olympic medallist, headlines the challenge in the women’s 75kg final against Australia’s Emma-Sue Greentree.

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Away from the ring, athletics offers multiple medal opportunities. Gulveer Singh, who won silver in the 10,000m, will attempt a distance double in the men’s 5000m final. Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran compete in the men’s triple jump final, while Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar feature in the pole vault final. India will also field teams in the women’s 10,000m race walk and the mixed 4x400m relay. India’s judokas will also be back in action, with preliminary rounds followed by evening medal contests. Unnati Sharma, Karanjit Singh Maan, Harsh Tokas, and Inunganbi Takhellambam will look to add to the two golds and a silver won on Friday. Track cycling and lawn bowls also feature on the schedule.

Scroll down to follow live updates of Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 10

Live Updates Aug 1, 2026 02:44 PM IST Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 10 Live Updates: Ronaldo, Beckham in action! Alright then, we have a packed schedule today for Indians in action. We begin the day on the cycling track with India's David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, and Rojit Singh Yanglem being in action in the men’s sprint. Mind you, it's a qualifying event. Aug 1, 2026 02:36 PM IST Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 10 Live Updates: Indian medal winners Gold (5) Mirabai Chanu – Weightlifting (Women’s 48kg) Sharmila Dhankar – Para Athletics (Women’s Shot Put F57) Dilip Mahadu Gavit – Para Athletics (Men’s 100m T47) Asmita Dey – Judo (Women’s 48kg) Harsh Singh – Judo (Men’s 60kg) Silver (12) Rishikanta Singh – Weightlifting (Men’s 60kg) Muthupandi Raja – Weightlifting (Men’s 65kg) Gyaneshwari Yadav – Weightlifting (Women’s 53kg) Valluri Ajaya Babu – Weightlifting (Men’s 79kg) Sarvesh Kushare – Athletics (Men’s High Jump) Harjinder Kaur – Weightlifting (Women’s 69kg) Gulveer Singh – Athletics (Men’s 10,000m) Murali Shreeshankar – Athletics (Long Jump) Mohammed Basil – Para Athletics (Men’s 100m T47) Lovepreet Singh – Weightlifting (Men’s 110+kg) Yamini Mourya – Judo (Women’s 57kg) Neeraj Chopra – Athletics (Men’s Javelin) Bronze (6) Jhandu Kumar – Para Powerlifting (Men’s Heavyweight) Bindyarani Devi – Weightlifting (Women’s 58kg) Shilpa Shyla – Para Athletics (Women’s Shot Put F57) Seema Kaliramna – Athletics (Women’s Discus Throw) Yashvir Singh – Athletics (Men’s Javelin) Tejaswin Shankar – Athletics (Decathlon) Aug 1, 2026 02:32 PM IST Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 10 Live Updates: Indians in action and schedule for Saturday 2:30 PM: Track Cycling – David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, and Rojit Singh Yanglem in Men's Sprint 2:35 PM: Para Athletics – Shubham Juyal and Soman Rana in Men's F57 Shot Put Final (Medal Event) 2:40 PM: Athletics – Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran in Men's Triple Jump Final (Medal Event) 2:50 PM: Para Athletics – Ramesh Shanmugam in Men's 1500m T54 Final (Medal Event) 3:00 PM: Athletics – Priyanka Goswami and Ravina Gayakwad in Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final (Medal Event) 3:30 PM: Boxing – Preeti Pawar vs Scarlett Savannah Delgado (Canada) in Women's 54kg Final (Medal Event) 3:45 PM: Boxing – Jaismine Lamboria vs Michaela Walsh (Northern Ireland) in Women's 57kg Final (Medal Event) 3:50 PM: Lawn Bowls – India (Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar) vs England in Men's Pairs Sectional Play 3:54 PM (Estimated): Judo – Unnati Sharma vs Lamulela Magagula (Eswatini) in Women's -63kg Elimination Round of 16 (Match 5, Mat 2) 4:19 PM: Track Cycling – Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon in Men's 10km Scratch Race Qualifying (Final at 10:50 PM if they qualify) 4:36 PM (Estimated): Judo – Karanjit Singh Maan vs Elliott Connolly (New Zealand) in Men's -90kg Elimination Round of 16 (Match 12, Mat 2) 4:45 PM: Boxing – Jadumani Singh vs Jye Dixon (Australia) in Men's 55kg Final (Medal Event) 5:18 PM (Estimated): Judo – Harsh Tokas vs Odysseas Georgakis (Cyprus) in Men's -81kg Quarterfinal (Match 19, Mat 2) 5:30 PM (Estimated): Judo – Inunganbi Takhellambam vs TBD in Women's -70kg Quarterfinal (Match 21, Mat 2) 9:00 PM: Boxing – Sakshi Chaudhary vs Ruby White (England) in Women's 51kg Final (Medal Event) 9:15 PM: Boxing – Priya Ghanghas vs Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) in Women's 60kg Final (Medal Event) 9:45 PM: Boxing – Arundhati Choudhary vs Chantelle Reid (England) in Women's 70kg Final (Medal Event) 10:15 PM: Boxing – Lovlina Borgohain vs Emma Sue Greentree (Australia) in Women's 75kg Final (Medal Event) 10:20 PM: Lawn Bowls – Nayanmoni Saikia vs Bridget Herselman (South Africa) in Women's Singles Sectional Play 10:45 PM: Boxing – Sachin Siwach vs Tryagain Morning Ndevelo (Namibia) in Men's 60kg Final (Medal Event) 11:15 PM: Boxing – Ankush Panghal vs Dimeji Shittu (England) in Men's 80kg Final (Medal Event) 11:35 PM: Athletics – Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar in Men's Pole Vault Final (Medal Event) 11:45 PM: Boxing – Narender Berwal vs Damar Thomas (England) in Men's +90kg Final (Medal Event) 11:45 PM: Lawn Bowls – India (Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar) in Men's Pairs Semifinal (if they qualify) 12:15 AM: Athletics – Gulveer Singh in Men's 5000m Final (Medal Event) 1:50 AM: Athletics – Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Neeru Pathak in Mixed 4x400m Relay Final (Medal Event) Aug 1, 2026 02:31 PM IST Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 10 Live Updates: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow! It's the penultimate day, and India are set for a massive medal rush. Ten Indian boxers will fight for gold in the finals; Lovlina Borgohain headlines the charge. Athletics also offers multiple medal chances, with Gulveer Singh in the 5000m final and Praveen Chithravel in the triple jump final. India's judokas will be back in action as well. Stay with us for all the updates!