CWG 2026 Day 1 Schedule: Full list of Indian athletes in action on Thursday

India, who finished fourth in the 2022 Birmingham Games with 61 medals, will be relying on a handful of disciplines like athletics, weightlifting, boxing, and judo to deliver podium finishes. (PTI Photo)

The 2026 Commonwealth Games begin on Thursday. India has sent a contingent of 126 athletes, significantly lesser than the one that was sent to Birmingham for 2022. While the dominant feature of the opening day will be the Opening Ceremony, scheduled to start from 10.30pm IST, three of the Indians from the contingent will be competing before the event itself in bowls at the SEC Centre. The backdrop to the event will be provided by the OVO Hydro, where the opening ceremony will be held.

Day 1 Events:

Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki will be up against Malta’s Connie and Rebecca Rixon in the women’s pairs sectional play at 4.50pm IST. Later, Putul Sonowal faces Canada’s Ryan Bester at 6.15pm IST in men’s singles sectional play.