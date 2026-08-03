India’s Commonwealth Games Legacy: 602 medals, 4th in all-time standings, weightlifting most successful sport

Sunday saw the conclusion of a truncated Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, where India finished with a creditable haul of 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver, and nine bronze. The achievement was notable given the reduced programme, which excluded wrestling, shooting, badminton, hockey, and table tennis, sports that have historically contributed significantly to India’s medal tally.

In this edition, boxing stood out as India’s strongest discipline, delivering 10 medals, including seven gold, which was the highest tally by any nation in boxing at a single Commonwealth Games. Athletics contributed 16 medals, while weightlifting added eight to the overall count.

Australia topped the table with 171 medals (70 gold), followed by England with 110 and Canada with 62. India edged hosts Scotland into fourth place by virtue of a higher silver count. This continued India’s consistent run inside the top five, a position they have held in every edition since 2002.