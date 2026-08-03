India’s Commonwealth Games Legacy: 602 medals, 4th in all-time standings, weightlifting most successful sport

India's most successful edition remains the 2010 Delhi Games, where the country recorded its best-ever performance with 101 medals (38 gold, 27 silver, 36 bronze) and finished second behind Australia.

By: Sports Desk
4 min readUpdated: Aug 3, 2026 03:13 PM IST
India rank fourth in all-time medal tally of Commonwealth Games. (AP)India rank fourth in all-time medal tally of Commonwealth Games. (AP)
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Sunday saw the conclusion of a truncated Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, where India finished with a creditable haul of 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver, and nine bronze. The achievement was notable given the reduced programme, which excluded wrestling, shooting, badminton, hockey, and table tennis, sports that have historically contributed significantly to India’s medal tally.

In this edition, boxing stood out as India’s strongest discipline, delivering 10 medals, including seven gold, which was the highest tally by any nation in boxing at a single Commonwealth Games. Athletics contributed 16 medals, while weightlifting added eight to the overall count.

Australia topped the table with 171 medals (70 gold), followed by England with 110 and Canada with 62. India edged hosts Scotland into fourth place by virtue of a higher silver count. This continued India’s consistent run inside the top five, a position they have held in every edition since 2002.

Overall, India’s all-time Commonwealth Games medal tally now stands at 602 medals (215 gold, 207 silver, 180 bronze), placing them fourth in the all-time rankings behind Australia, England, and Canada.

Commonwealth Games Overall Historic Medal Tally

Rank Countries Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Australia 1,073 879 823 2,775
2 England 802 828 802 2,432
3 Canada 529 568 612 1,709
4 India 215 207 180 602
5 New Zealand 189 246 307 742
6 Scotland 145 152 244 541
7 South Africa 144 143 157 444
8 Kenya 94 84 92 270
9 Nigeria 92 91 112 295
10 Wales 84 114 167 365
11 Jamaica 75 57 63 195
12 Malaysia 74 76 94 244
13 Northern Ireland 40 50 68 158
14 Singapore 40 33 36 109
15 Pakistan 27 27 29 83
16 Cyprus 26 21 29 76
17 Uganda 19 18 26 63
18 Ghana 15 21 29 65
19 Trinidad and Tobago 13 26 30 69
20 Bahamas 12 14 14 40
21 Cameroon 12 13 20 45
22 Nauru 10 11 12 33
23 Samoa 7 13 11 31
24 Zimbabwe 6 9 14 29
25 Tanzania 6 7 11 24
26 Zambia 5 13 26 44
27 Sri Lanka 5 10 11 26
28 Papua New Guinea 5 8 3 16
29 Fiji 5 7 13 25
30 Botswana 5 6 8 19
31 Namibia 5 5 17 27
32 Hong Kong 5 2 10 17
33 Guyana 4 6 6 16
34 Isle of Man 4 3 7 14
35 Grenada 4 2 2 8
36 Barbados 3 5 8 16
37 Bermuda 3 2 4 9
38 British Virgin Islands 3 0 0 3
39 Mauritius 2 11 9 22
40 Mozambique 2 4 3 9
41 Bangladesh 2 4 2 8
42 Jersey 2 1 3 6
43 Saint Vincent & the Grenadines 2 0 1 3
44 Guernsey 1 5 3 9
45 Dominica 1 2 1 4
46
 Lesotho 1 1 3 5
Saint Lucia 1 1 3 5
48 Cayman Islands 1 0 1 2
49
 Kiribati 1 0 0 1
Saint Kitts and Nevis 1 0 0 1
51 Seychelles 0 3 4 7
52 Rhodesia and Nyasaland 0 2 5 7
53 Malta 0 1 7 8
54 Swaziland 0 1 3 4
55 The Gambia 0 1 2 3
56 Ireland 0 1 0 1
57 Tonga 0 0 4 4
58
 Malawi 0 0 3 3
Norfolk Island 0 0 3 3
Vanuatu 0 0 3 3
61
 Cook Islands 0 0 1 1
Gabon 0 0 1 1
Niue 0 0 1 1
Rwanda 0 0 1 1
Solomon Islands 0 0 1 1
Tuvalu 0 0 1 1
Total 3,823 3,815 4,166 11,804

Australia lead the all-time Commonwealth Games medal tally with a staggering 2,775 medals, including 1,073 gold medals. England are second with 2,432 medals (802 gold), followed by Canada in third with 1,709 medals (529 gold medals).

India’s performance at Commonwealth Games over the editions

Year Gold Silver Bronze Total
Position
1930 Hamilton Did not participate
1934 London 0 0 1 1 12th
1938 Sydney 0 0 0 0
1950 Auckland Did not participate
1954 Vancouver 0 0 0 0
1958 Cardiff 2 1 0 3 8th
1962 Perth Did not participate
1966 Kingston 3 4 3 10 8th
1970 Edinburgh 5 3 4 12 6th
1974 Christchurch 4 8 3 15 6th
1978 Edmonton 5 5 5 15 6th
1982 Brisbane 5 8 3 16 6th
1986 Edinburgh Did not participate
1990 Auckland 13 8 11 32 5th
1994 Victoria 6 11 7 24 6th
1998 Kuala Lumpur 7 10 8 25 7th
2002 Manchester 30 22 17 69 4th
2006 Melbourne 22 17 11 50 4th
2010 New Delhi 38 27 36 101 2nd
2014 Glasgow 15 30 19 64 5th
2018 Gold Coast 26 20 20 66 3rd
2022 Birmingham 21 16 23 60 4th
2026 Glasgow 13 17 9 39 4th
Total 215 207 180 602 4th

India’s most successful edition remains the 2010 Delhi Games, where the country recorded its best-ever performance with 101 medals (38 gold, 27 silver, 36 bronze) and finished second behind Australia. This remains their only top-two finish in Games history. The turnaround since the 1958 Cardiff Games, where India won its first-ever gold medals, including Milkha Singh’s iconic 440-yard victory, has been remarkable.

Medals won by India at Commonwealth Games in different sports

Sport Rank Gold Silver Bronze Total
Shooting 2 63 44 28 135
Wrestling 2 49 39 26 114
Weightlifting 2 47 57 37 141
Boxing 6 18 16 20 54
Badminton 3 10 8 13 31
Athletics 13 9 21 22 52
Table tennis 2 10 5 13 28
Archery 2 3 1 4 8
Judo 5 2 6 7 15
Field hockey 2 1 4 1 6
Squash 5 1 2 2 5
Tennis 2 1 1 2 4
Lawn bowls 11 1 1 0 2
Para powerlifting 6 0 0 2 2
Gymnastics 12 0 1 2 3
Cricket 3 0 1 0 1
Swimming 17 0 0 1 1
Total 215 207 180 602 4th

Weightlifting, wrestling, and shooting have been India’s biggest medal contributors across Games history. Weightlifting leads the chart with 141 medals (47 gold, 57 silver, 37 bronze), followed by shooting with 135 medals (63 gold, 44 silver, 28 bronze) and wrestling with 114 medals (49 gold, 39 silver, 26 bronze). These three sports alone account for 390 of India’s total 602 medals, more than 60 per cent of the country’s overall haul.

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Boxing has contributed 54 medals (18 gold, 16 silver, 20 bronze), while athletics has delivered 52 medals (nine gold, 21 silver, 22 bronze). Badminton and table tennis have also been productive, with 31 and 28 medals respectively. India have also won medals in judo, archery, hockey, squash, tennis, lawn bowls, gymnastics, cricket, swimming, and para powerlifting.

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