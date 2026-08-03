India’s Commonwealth Games Legacy: 602 medals, 4th in all-time standings, weightlifting most successful sport

Sunday saw the conclusion of a truncated Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, where India finished with a creditable haul of 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver, and nine bronze. The achievement was notable given the reduced programme, which excluded wrestling, shooting, badminton, hockey, and table tennis, sports that have historically contributed significantly to India’s medal tally.
In this edition, boxing stood out as India’s strongest discipline, delivering 10 medals, including seven gold, which was the highest tally by any nation in boxing at a single Commonwealth Games. Athletics contributed 16 medals, while weightlifting added eight to the overall count.
Australia topped the table with 171 medals (70 gold), followed by England with 110 and Canada with 62. India edged hosts Scotland into fourth place by virtue of a higher silver count. This continued India’s consistent run inside the top five, a position they have held in every edition since 2002.
Overall, India’s all-time Commonwealth Games medal tally now stands at 602 medals (215 gold, 207 silver, 180 bronze), placing them fourth in the all-time rankings behind Australia, England, and Canada.
|Rank
|Countries
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|1,073
|879
|823
|2,775
|2
|England
|802
|828
|802
|2,432
|3
|Canada
|529
|568
|612
|1,709
|4
|India
|215
|207
|180
|602
|5
|New Zealand
|189
|246
|307
|742
|6
|Scotland
|145
|152
|244
|541
|7
|South Africa
|144
|143
|157
|444
|8
|Kenya
|94
|84
|92
|270
|9
|Nigeria
|92
|91
|112
|295
|10
|Wales
|84
|114
|167
|365
|11
|Jamaica
|75
|57
|63
|195
|12
|Malaysia
|74
|76
|94
|244
|13
|Northern Ireland
|40
|50
|68
|158
|14
|Singapore
|40
|33
|36
|109
|15
|Pakistan
|27
|27
|29
|83
|16
|Cyprus
|26
|21
|29
|76
|17
|Uganda
|19
|18
|26
|63
|18
|Ghana
|15
|21
|29
|65
|19
|Trinidad and Tobago
|13
|26
|30
|69
|20
|Bahamas
|12
|14
|14
|40
|21
|Cameroon
|12
|13
|20
|45
|22
|Nauru
|10
|11
|12
|33
|23
|Samoa
|7
|13
|11
|31
|24
|Zimbabwe
|6
|9
|14
|29
|25
|Tanzania
|6
|7
|11
|24
|26
|Zambia
|5
|13
|26
|44
|27
|Sri Lanka
|5
|10
|11
|26
|28
|Papua New Guinea
|5
|8
|3
|16
|29
|Fiji
|5
|7
|13
|25
|30
|Botswana
|5
|6
|8
|19
|31
|Namibia
|5
|5
|17
|27
|32
|Hong Kong
|5
|2
|10
|17
|33
|Guyana
|4
|6
|6
|16
|34
|Isle of Man
|4
|3
|7
|14
|35
|Grenada
|4
|2
|2
|8
|36
|Barbados
|3
|5
|8
|16
|37
|Bermuda
|3
|2
|4
|9
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|3
|0
|0
|3
|39
|Mauritius
|2
|11
|9
|22
|40
|Mozambique
|2
|4
|3
|9
|41
|Bangladesh
|2
|4
|2
|8
|42
|Jersey
|2
|1
|3
|6
|43
|Saint Vincent & the Grenadines
|2
|0
|1
|3
|44
|Guernsey
|1
|5
|3
|9
|45
|Dominica
|1
|2
|1
|4
|
46
|Lesotho
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Saint Lucia
|1
|1
|3
|5
|48
|Cayman Islands
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
49
|Kiribati
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|1
|0
|0
|1
|51
|Seychelles
|0
|3
|4
|7
|52
|Rhodesia and Nyasaland
|0
|2
|5
|7
|53
|Malta
|0
|1
|7
|8
|54
|Swaziland
|0
|1
|3
|4
|55
|The Gambia
|0
|1
|2
|3
|56
|Ireland
|0
|1
|0
|1
|57
|Tonga
|0
|0
|4
|4
|
58
|Malawi
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|3
|3
|
61
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gabon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Niue
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Total
|3,823
|3,815
|4,166
|11,804
Australia lead the all-time Commonwealth Games medal tally with a staggering 2,775 medals, including 1,073 gold medals. England are second with 2,432 medals (802 gold), followed by Canada in third with 1,709 medals (529 gold medals).
|Year
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|
Position
|1930 Hamilton
|Did not participate
|1934 London
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12th
|1938 Sydney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|1950 Auckland
|Did not participate
|1954 Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|1958 Cardiff
|2
|1
|0
|3
|8th
|1962 Perth
|Did not participate
|1966 Kingston
|3
|4
|3
|10
|8th
|1970 Edinburgh
|5
|3
|4
|12
|6th
|1974 Christchurch
|4
|8
|3
|15
|6th
|1978 Edmonton
|5
|5
|5
|15
|6th
|1982 Brisbane
|5
|8
|3
|16
|6th
|1986 Edinburgh
|Did not participate
|1990 Auckland
|13
|8
|11
|32
|5th
|1994 Victoria
|6
|11
|7
|24
|6th
|1998 Kuala Lumpur
|7
|10
|8
|25
|7th
|2002 Manchester
|30
|22
|17
|69
|4th
|2006 Melbourne
|22
|17
|11
|50
|4th
|2010 New Delhi
|38
|27
|36
|101
|2nd
|2014 Glasgow
|15
|30
|19
|64
|5th
|2018 Gold Coast
|26
|20
|20
|66
|3rd
|2022 Birmingham
|21
|16
|23
|60
|4th
|2026 Glasgow
|13
|17
|9
|39
|4th
|Total
|215
|207
|180
|602
|4th
India’s most successful edition remains the 2010 Delhi Games, where the country recorded its best-ever performance with 101 medals (38 gold, 27 silver, 36 bronze) and finished second behind Australia. This remains their only top-two finish in Games history. The turnaround since the 1958 Cardiff Games, where India won its first-ever gold medals, including Milkha Singh’s iconic 440-yard victory, has been remarkable.
|Sport
|Rank
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Shooting
|2
|63
|44
|28
|135
|Wrestling
|2
|49
|39
|26
|114
|Weightlifting
|2
|47
|57
|37
|141
|Boxing
|6
|18
|16
|20
|54
|Badminton
|3
|10
|8
|13
|31
|Athletics
|13
|9
|21
|22
|52
|Table tennis
|2
|10
|5
|13
|28
|Archery
|2
|3
|1
|4
|8
|Judo
|5
|2
|6
|7
|15
|Field hockey
|2
|1
|4
|1
|6
|Squash
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Tennis
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Lawn bowls
|11
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Para powerlifting
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Gymnastics
|12
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Cricket
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Swimming
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Total
|215
|207
|180
|602
|4th
Weightlifting, wrestling, and shooting have been India’s biggest medal contributors across Games history. Weightlifting leads the chart with 141 medals (47 gold, 57 silver, 37 bronze), followed by shooting with 135 medals (63 gold, 44 silver, 28 bronze) and wrestling with 114 medals (49 gold, 39 silver, 26 bronze). These three sports alone account for 390 of India’s total 602 medals, more than 60 per cent of the country’s overall haul.
Boxing has contributed 54 medals (18 gold, 16 silver, 20 bronze), while athletics has delivered 52 medals (nine gold, 21 silver, 22 bronze). Badminton and table tennis have also been productive, with 31 and 28 medals respectively. India have also won medals in judo, archery, hockey, squash, tennis, lawn bowls, gymnastics, cricket, swimming, and para powerlifting.