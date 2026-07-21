Commonwealth Games 2026: Who will win India medals, and how many?

India won 61 medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games edition, but the tally will come down this time due to fewer sports featuring in the quadrennial event. Among the ten events, India is expected to do well in disciplines like Athletics, Weightlifting, Boxing, Lawn Bowls, and Judo.

India is sending a strong 32-member squad for the Athletics events, across 22 disciplines. While the medals in track events look tough, India is expected to win in field events. Neeraj Chopra remains the biggest medal hope in men’s Javelin throw, but he will be up against a world-class field with reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott, two-time world champion Anderson Peters, Julius Yego, and world lead Rumesh Pathirage.

India’s biggest medal will be the jumps with Sarvesh Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar in high jump, Sreeshankar Murali, Lokesh Satyanathan in long jump, and Selva Prabhu, Praveen Chithravel in triple jump.

If Parul Chaudhary and Gulveer Singh can deliver a performance of a lifetime as Avinash Sable did in 2022, India can expect 5-6 medals.

Boxing: 8 medals

A strong Indian contingent, headlined by reigning World Champion Jaismine Lamboria and Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, will take to the ring at Glasgow 2026.

The field at the Commonwealth Games is moderately easy, and India can expect to win close to 8 medals. If there are upsets, the tally can touch 10 medals. In five of the seven weight categories in women’s boxing, India will start as the favourites, being the highest-ranked Commonwealth Nation in the World Boxing Rankings.

Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), and Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) will start as the outright favourites for gold, while the others will aim to join them on the podium.

Story continues below this ad

Weightlifting: 7 medals

Tokyo Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu will lead India’s 12-member weightlifting squad. While Chanu is the best lifter in her category, other Indians also have a good chance to win a medal given the strength of the field. India won 10 medals last time, and one can very well expect 6 or 7 medals this time as well, with Gyaneshwari Devi, Ajaya Babu and Raja Muthupandi the other prospects.

Judo: 4 medals

Tulika Maan and Asmita Dey will be India’s biggest hope, with Inunganbi Takhellambam (women’s 70kg) and Ishroop Narang (Women’s 78kg) being other contenders. India won three medals last time and will look to better the haul this time around.

Lawn Bowls: 1 medal

India won two medals in Lawn Bowls in Birmingham 2022, both in the team event. This time, there are only singles and doubles events, but given the experience in the squad, which features medalists from the previous edition, India is expected to win one medal atleast. In Para Sports, India can win medals in Para Athletics (3 medals) and Para Powerlifting (2 medals).