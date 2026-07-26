Commonwealth Games Medal Tally Live: India’s Standings, Medal Count, & Full Winners List from Glasgow

India are currently placed joint 10th in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal tally after Day 3, with one bronze medal to their name. India are yet to add to their medal tally in Glasgow after para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar opened the nation’s account with a bronze in the men’s heavyweight event on Day 1. Since then, the medal count has remained stuck at one.
FOLLOW LIVE | INDIA @ COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2026 LIVE DAY 4
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain is assured of a medal after receiving a bye to the semifinals of the women’s 75kg event, guaranteeing her at least a bronze without stepping into the ring. However, her medal is not yet reflected in the official tally.
|Pos
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|12
|5
|6
|23
|2
|England
|3
|7
|5
|15
|3
|Nigeria
|3
|3
|0
|6
|4
|Scotland
|2
|2
|0
|4
|5
|South Africa
|2
|1
|3
|6
|6
|Canada
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|New Zealand
|0
|2
|2
|4
|8
|Wales
|0
|1
|2
|3
|9
|Jersey
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|India
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|1
|1
(Table last updated on July 26 at 1:40 PM IST)
Australia are dominating the Games, leading the medal table with 23 medals (12 gold, five silver, and six bronze) after Day 3. England are second with 15 medals (3 gold, 7 silver, 5 bronze), while Nigeria occupy third with six medals (3 gold, 3 silver). Hosts Scotland are fourth with four medals (2 gold, 2 silver), followed by South Africa in fifth with six medals (2 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze).
Australia’s dominance has been driven largely by their performances in the swimming pool. Lani Pallister, Jenna Forrester, and Jenna Jones won gold medals on Day 2. The women’s and men’s 4x100m freestyle relay teams also completed sweeps, with the women’s team winning their eighth consecutive gold in the event.
India are yet to open their gold or silver account, but several athletes remain in medal contention. Boxer Sachin Siwach advanced to the pre-quarterfinals in the men’s 60kg category with a 4-1 split-decision win over Canada’s Keoma Al-Ahmadieh. The women’s lawn bowls pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh extended their unbeaten run with three consecutive wins. Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will begin her title defence in weightlifting on Sunday and is expected to lead India’s charge for more medals.
India are also banking on their athletics contingent, with Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable, Parul Chaudhary, and Murali Sreeshankar among the key medal hopefuls.