Commonwealth Games Medal Tally Live: India’s Standings, Medal Count, & Full Winners List from Glasgow

Jhandu Kumar celebrates after winning bronze during the medal ceremony for the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 (PTI Photo)

India are currently placed joint 10th in the Commonwealth Games 2026 medal tally after Day 3, with one bronze medal to their name. India are yet to add to their medal tally in Glasgow after para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar opened the nation’s account with a bronze in the men’s heavyweight event on Day 1. Since then, the medal count has remained stuck at one.

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Boxer Lovlina Borgohain is assured of a medal after receiving a bye to the semifinals of the women’s 75kg event, guaranteeing her at least a bronze without stepping into the ring. However, her medal is not yet reflected in the official tally.