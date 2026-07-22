Commonwealth Games 2026: Live Streaming, India’s full schedule, top medal contenders & full squad for Glasgow

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will headline the Indian contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games as the event gets underway on Thursday, July 23, in Glasgow, Scotland. With a streamlined roster of 10 core sports in this edition, India’s primary medal ambitions rely heavily on three dominant disciplines: Athletics, Weightlifting, and Boxing.

Having sent a 125-member team for this year’s CWG, India would need to punch way above their weight to match the feat of Birmingham 2022, where the country finished fourth overall with a tally of 61 medals. The opening ceremony will take place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow from 10:30 PM IST onwards.