Commonwealth Games 2026: Live Streaming, India’s full schedule, top medal contenders & full squad for Glasgow

Your complete guide to the 2026 Commonwealth Games – live streaming, top Indian medal contenders, schedule, full squad, and FAQs.

By: Sports Desk
5 min readUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 04:59 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra will headline Indian contingent at Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. (PTI)Neeraj Chopra will headline Indian contingent at Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. (PTI)
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Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will headline the Indian contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games as the event gets underway on Thursday, July 23, in Glasgow, Scotland. With a streamlined roster of 10 core sports in this edition, India’s primary medal ambitions rely heavily on three dominant disciplines: Athletics, Weightlifting, and Boxing.

Having sent a 125-member team for this year’s CWG, India would need to punch way above their weight to match the feat of Birmingham 2022, where the country finished fourth overall with a tally of 61 medals. The opening ceremony will take place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow from 10:30 PM IST onwards.

Here’s your complete guide to the 2026 Commonwealth Games – live streaming, top Indian medal contenders, schedule, full squad, and FAQs.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Streaming

The broadcast of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan Sports. Fans can also watch the CWG 2026 on DD Free Dish. The live streaming of the event will be available on Sony LIV.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Top Indian Medal Contenders

  • Neeraj Chopra (Javelin)
  • Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)
  • Murali Sreeshankar (Long Jump)
  • Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)
  • Tulika Mann (Judo)

Click HERE to check more on top Indian medal hopes at CWG 2026.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will officially begin on July 23, 2026, with the opening ceremony scheduled for Thursday at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. The competitions will run for 10 days through August 2, 2026, with the closing ceremony taking place on the same day.

Event Date
Opening Ceremony July 23, 2026
Competition July 24 – August 2, 2026
Closing Ceremony August 2, 2026

Click HERE for the full India schedule with dates, events & timings for the Commonwealth Games 2026 Glasgow edition.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Indian Squad

Athlete Event
Neeraj Chopra Athletics (Javelin Throw)
Tejaswin Shankar Athletics (Decathlon, High Jump)
Gurindervir Singh Athletics (100m)
Animesh Kujur Athletics (200m)
Parul Chaudhary Athletics (3000m Steeplechase, 5000m)
Sreeshankar Murali Athletics (Long Jump)
Pooja Singh Athletics (High Jump)
Manpreet Kaur Athletics (Shot Put)
Seema Kaliramna Athletics (Discus Throw)
Nidhi Rani Athletics (Discus Throw)
Sarvesh Kushare Athletics (High Jump)
Praveen Chithravel Athletics (Triple Jump)
Selva Prabhu Athletics (Triple Jump)
Lokesh Satyanathan Athletics (Long Jump)
Ravina Athletics (Racewalking)
Priyanka Goswami Athletics (Racewalking)
Rashdeep Kaur Athletics (400m)
Neeru Pathak Athletics (400m)
Ansa Babu Athletics (400m)
Tejas Shirse Athletics (110m hurdles)
Yashas Palaksha Athletics (400m hurdles)
Santhosh T Athletics (400m hurdles)
Dev Meena Athletics (Pole Vault)
Kuldeep Kumar Athletics (Pole Vault)
Rohit Yadav Athletics (Javelin Throw)
Yashvir Singh Athletics (Javelin Throw)
Vishal TK Athletics (400m)
Rajesh Ramesh Athletics (400m)
Tajinderpal Singh Toor Athletics (Shot Put)
Samardeep Singh Gill Athletics (Shot Put)
Aadarsh Ram Athletics (High Jump)
Sakshi Chaudhary Boxing (51kg)
Jaismine Lamboria Boxing (57kg)
Preeti Pawar Boxing (54kg)
Priya Ghanghas Boxing (60kg)
Parveen Hooda Boxing (65kg)
Arundhati Chaudhary Boxing (70kg)
Lovlina Borgohain Boxing (75kg)
Jadumani Singh Boxing (55kg)
Sachin Siwach Boxing (60kg)
Aditya Pratap Singh Boxing (65kg)
Sumit Kundu Boxing (70kg)
Ankush Boxing (80kg)
Kapil Pokhriya Boxing (90kg)
Narender Berwal Boxing (+90kg)
Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting
Gyaneshwari Devi Weightlifting
Bindiyarani Devi Weightlifting
Harjinder Kaur Weightlifting
Sanjana Weightlifting
Martina Devi Weightlifting
Rishikanta Singh Weightlifting
M Raja Weightlifting
Ajaya Babu Weightlifting
Dilbag Singh Weightlifting
Lovepreet Singh Weightlifting
Ronaldo Singh Track Cycling
David Beckham Track Cycling
Rojit Singh Track Cycling
Dinesh Kumar Track Cycling
Jemesh Singh Track Cycling
Harshveer Sekhon Track Cycling
Aneesh Gowda Swimming
Sajan Prakash Swimming
Srihari Nataraj Swimming
Aryan Nehra Swimming
Dharshan Shashikumar Swimming
Shharadha Chopade Judo(52kg)
Asmit Dey Judo(48kg)
Tulika Maan Judo(+78kg)
Inunganbi Judo(70kg)
Ishroop Narang Judo(78kg)
Yamini Mourya Judo(57kg)
Unnati Sharma Judo (63kg)
Avtar Singh Judo (+100kg)
Yash Ghangas Judo (100kg)
Arun Kumar Judo (73kg)
Karanjit Singh Maan Judo (90kg)
Rohit Judo (66kg)
Harsh Tokas Judo (81kg)
Harsh Singh Judo (60kg)
Pinki Lawn Bowls
Nayanmoni Saikia Lawn Bowls
Rupa Rani Tirkey Lawn Bowls
Dinesh Kumar Lawn Bowls
Navneet Singh Lawn Bowls
Putul Sonowal Lawn Bowls
Prannati Nayak Artistic Gymnastics
Nishika Agarwal Artistic Gymnastics
Eshita Rewale Artistic Gymnastics
Protistha Samanta Artistic Gymnastics
Tapan Mohanty Artistic Gymnastics
Satyajit Mondal Artistic Gymnastics
Tapaswera Nath Artistic Gymnastics
Swatish Kaitheri Artistic Gymnastics
Sharmila Para Athletics
Devender Kumar Para Athletics
Rakeshbhai Bhatt Para Athletics
Dilip Gavit Para Athletics
Shubham Juyal Para Athletics
Shilpa Shyla Para Athletics
Soman Rana Para Athletics
Basil Para Athletics
Rakesh Shanmugam Para Athletics
Sagar Thyat Para Athletics
Shreyansh Trivedi Para Powerlifting
Jaspreet Kaur Para Powerlifting
Suman Devi Para Powerlifting
Kasthuri Rajamani Para Powerlifting
Paramjeet Para Powerlifting
Ashok Kumar Para Powerlifting
Jhandu Kumar Para Powerlifting
Sudhir Para Powerlifting
Ravi Veera Para Swimming
Ali Imam Para Swimming
Suyash Jadhav Para Swimming
Swastik Patil Para Swimming
Chaitanya Kulkarni Para Swimming
Tejas Nandkumar Para Swimming
Reena Gupta Wheelchair Basketball Team
Rita Chanu Wheelchair Basketball Team
Minakshi Jadhav Wheelchair Basketball Team
Lakshmi Rayappa Wheelchair Basketball Team
Lisha Das Para Cycling

Frequently Asked Questions: Commonwealth Games 2026

What time will Indian events start?

Timings vary by sport and competition schedule. However, Indian viewers can generally expect sessions at the following times:

  • Morning sessions (Glasgow): 1:30 PM – 5:30 PM IST
  • Afternoon sessions: 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM IST
  • Evening medal sessions: 9:30 PM IST onwards, with some events extending beyond midnight.

What is the time difference between Glasgow and India?

Glasgow follows British Summer Time (BST, UTC+1) during the Games, while India follows Indian Standard Time (IST, UTC+5:30). India is 4 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Glasgow.

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