Commonwealth Games 2026: Live Streaming, India’s full schedule, top medal contenders & full squad for Glasgow

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will headline the Indian contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games as the event gets underway on Thursday, July 23, in Glasgow, Scotland. With a streamlined roster of 10 core sports in this edition, India’s primary medal ambitions rely heavily on three dominant disciplines: Athletics, Weightlifting, and Boxing.
Having sent a 125-member team for this year’s CWG, India would need to punch way above their weight to match the feat of Birmingham 2022, where the country finished fourth overall with a tally of 61 medals. The opening ceremony will take place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow from 10:30 PM IST onwards.
Here’s your complete guide to the 2026 Commonwealth Games – live streaming, top Indian medal contenders, schedule, full squad, and FAQs.
The broadcast of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan Sports. Fans can also watch the CWG 2026 on DD Free Dish. The live streaming of the event will be available on Sony LIV.
Click HERE to check more on top Indian medal hopes at CWG 2026.
The Commonwealth Games 2026 will officially begin on July 23, 2026, with the opening ceremony scheduled for Thursday at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. The competitions will run for 10 days through August 2, 2026, with the closing ceremony taking place on the same day.
|Event
|Date
|Opening Ceremony
|July 23, 2026
|Competition
|July 24 – August 2, 2026
|Closing Ceremony
|August 2, 2026
Click HERE for the full India schedule with dates, events & timings for the Commonwealth Games 2026 Glasgow edition.
|Athlete
|Event
|Neeraj Chopra
|Athletics (Javelin Throw)
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Athletics (Decathlon, High Jump)
|Gurindervir Singh
|Athletics (100m)
|Animesh Kujur
|Athletics (200m)
|Parul Chaudhary
|Athletics (3000m Steeplechase, 5000m)
|Sreeshankar Murali
|Athletics (Long Jump)
|Pooja Singh
|Athletics (High Jump)
|Manpreet Kaur
|Athletics (Shot Put)
|Seema Kaliramna
|Athletics (Discus Throw)
|Nidhi Rani
|Athletics (Discus Throw)
|Sarvesh Kushare
|Athletics (High Jump)
|Praveen Chithravel
|Athletics (Triple Jump)
|Selva Prabhu
|Athletics (Triple Jump)
|Lokesh Satyanathan
|Athletics (Long Jump)
|Ravina
|Athletics (Racewalking)
|Priyanka Goswami
|Athletics (Racewalking)
|Rashdeep Kaur
|Athletics (400m)
|Neeru Pathak
|Athletics (400m)
|Ansa Babu
|Athletics (400m)
|Tejas Shirse
|Athletics (110m hurdles)
|Yashas Palaksha
|Athletics (400m hurdles)
|Santhosh T
|Athletics (400m hurdles)
|Dev Meena
|Athletics (Pole Vault)
|Kuldeep Kumar
|Athletics (Pole Vault)
|Rohit Yadav
|Athletics (Javelin Throw)
|Yashvir Singh
|Athletics (Javelin Throw)
|Vishal TK
|Athletics (400m)
|Rajesh Ramesh
|Athletics (400m)
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|Athletics (Shot Put)
|Samardeep Singh Gill
|Athletics (Shot Put)
|Aadarsh Ram
|Athletics (High Jump)
|Sakshi Chaudhary
|Boxing (51kg)
|Jaismine Lamboria
|Boxing (57kg)
|Preeti Pawar
|Boxing (54kg)
|Priya Ghanghas
|Boxing (60kg)
|Parveen Hooda
|Boxing (65kg)
|Arundhati Chaudhary
|Boxing (70kg)
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Boxing (75kg)
|Jadumani Singh
|Boxing (55kg)
|Sachin Siwach
|Boxing (60kg)
|Aditya Pratap Singh
|Boxing (65kg)
|Sumit Kundu
|Boxing (70kg)
|Ankush
|Boxing (80kg)
|Kapil Pokhriya
|Boxing (90kg)
|Narender Berwal
|Boxing (+90kg)
|Mirabai Chanu
|Weightlifting
|Gyaneshwari Devi
|Weightlifting
|Bindiyarani Devi
|Weightlifting
|Harjinder Kaur
|Weightlifting
|Sanjana
|Weightlifting
|Martina Devi
|Weightlifting
|Rishikanta Singh
|Weightlifting
|M Raja
|Weightlifting
|Ajaya Babu
|Weightlifting
|Dilbag Singh
|Weightlifting
|Lovepreet Singh
|Weightlifting
|Ronaldo Singh
|Track Cycling
|David Beckham
|Track Cycling
|Rojit Singh
|Track Cycling
|Dinesh Kumar
|Track Cycling
|Jemesh Singh
|Track Cycling
|Harshveer Sekhon
|Track Cycling
|Aneesh Gowda
|Swimming
|Sajan Prakash
|Swimming
|Srihari Nataraj
|Swimming
|Aryan Nehra
|Swimming
|Dharshan Shashikumar
|Swimming
|Shharadha Chopade
|Judo(52kg)
|Asmit Dey
|Judo(48kg)
|Tulika Maan
|Judo(+78kg)
|Inunganbi
|Judo(70kg)
|Ishroop Narang
|Judo(78kg)
|Yamini Mourya
|Judo(57kg)
|Unnati Sharma
|Judo (63kg)
|Avtar Singh
|Judo (+100kg)
|Yash Ghangas
|Judo (100kg)
|Arun Kumar
|Judo (73kg)
|Karanjit Singh Maan
|Judo (90kg)
|Rohit
|Judo (66kg)
|Harsh Tokas
|Judo (81kg)
|Harsh Singh
|Judo (60kg)
|Pinki
|Lawn Bowls
|Nayanmoni Saikia
|Lawn Bowls
|Rupa Rani Tirkey
|Lawn Bowls
|Dinesh Kumar
|Lawn Bowls
|Navneet Singh
|Lawn Bowls
|Putul Sonowal
|Lawn Bowls
|Prannati Nayak
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Nishika Agarwal
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Eshita Rewale
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Protistha Samanta
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Tapan Mohanty
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Satyajit Mondal
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Tapaswera Nath
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Swatish Kaitheri
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Sharmila
|Para Athletics
|Devender Kumar
|Para Athletics
|Rakeshbhai Bhatt
|Para Athletics
|Dilip Gavit
|Para Athletics
|Shubham Juyal
|Para Athletics
|Shilpa Shyla
|Para Athletics
|Soman Rana
|Para Athletics
|Basil
|Para Athletics
|Rakesh Shanmugam
|Para Athletics
|Sagar Thyat
|Para Athletics
|Shreyansh Trivedi
|Para Powerlifting
|Jaspreet Kaur
|Para Powerlifting
|Suman Devi
|Para Powerlifting
|Kasthuri Rajamani
|Para Powerlifting
|Paramjeet
|Para Powerlifting
|Ashok Kumar
|Para Powerlifting
|Jhandu Kumar
|Para Powerlifting
|Sudhir
|Para Powerlifting
|Ravi Veera
|Para Swimming
|Ali Imam
|Para Swimming
|Suyash Jadhav
|Para Swimming
|Swastik Patil
|Para Swimming
|Chaitanya Kulkarni
|Para Swimming
|Tejas Nandkumar
|Para Swimming
|Reena Gupta
|Wheelchair Basketball Team
|Rita Chanu
|Wheelchair Basketball Team
|Minakshi Jadhav
|Wheelchair Basketball Team
|Lakshmi Rayappa
|Wheelchair Basketball Team
|Lisha Das
|Para Cycling
Timings vary by sport and competition schedule. However, Indian viewers can generally expect sessions at the following times:
Glasgow follows British Summer Time (BST, UTC+1) during the Games, while India follows Indian Standard Time (IST, UTC+5:30). India is 4 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Glasgow.