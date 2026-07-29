India at Commonwealth Games Live, Day 7: Medal hopeful Sanjana in action in weightlifting; CWG 2026 updates

Follow live updates of Indians in action at the Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 taking place in Glasgow on Wednesday. (AP)
After a productive Day 6 that added two silver medals to India’s tally, the Indian contingent will be aiming for another strong showing on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Wednesday. The day offers multiple podium opportunities across athletics, weightlifting, para sports, and swimming.
India’s medal hopes will be spearheaded by 2022 silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar in the men’s long jump final alongside Lokesh Satyanathan, while Parul Chaudhary lines up in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final. Sanjana will compete in the women’s 77kg weightlifting final, while Manpreet Kaur features in the women’s shot put final later in the evening.
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The boxing ring will see six Indian pugilists – Sakshi Choudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Yadav, Narender Berwal, and Jaismine Lamboria – fight for semifinal spots, with a win guaranteeing them at least a bronze medal. India also has medal chances in para athletics with Devender Kumar, Sagar Thayat, Mohammed Basil M, and Dilip Mahadu Gavit in action.
Scroll down to follow live updates of Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7
Live Updates
Jul 29, 2026 02:37 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 7 Live Updates: Enock 90kg; Herbert 91kg best lift
Kenya's Rachel Achieng Enock struggles a bit but recovers quickly to make it a successful first attempt, lifting 90kg.
Scotland's Herbert is back for her second lift, meanwhile. A huge roar for the local favourite as she successfully lifts 91kg on her second attempt.
Enock, meanwhile, fails to improve her lift after two unsuccessful 93kg attempts.
Jul 29, 2026 02:31 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 7 Live Updates: Andueza out of medal contention
A poor end to Isabella Andueza's competition as she wastes all three attempts to lift 89kg in snatch. A DNF for the Australian, and she is the first woman to be out of medal contention.
Jul 29, 2026 02:28 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 7 Live Updates: Saunders best remains 82kg; Herbert lifts 85kg
Kaitlin Saunders fails to improve her weight after two unsuccessful attempts of 85kg. This means 82kg will remain her best lift in snatch.
Local weightlifter, Scotland's Agata Herbert, starts well by lifting 85kg on her first attempt.
Jul 29, 2026 02:18 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 7 Live Updates: Saunders to kickstart things
Northern Ireland's Kaitlin Saunders will start things off in the competition. She attempts 82kg and gets it going with a clean lift. Three green it is, and we move on to the next one. Mind you, we start with the lowest weights first, moving on to the heaviest.
Jul 29, 2026 02:15 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 7 Live Updates: Sanjana to start with 94kg
The 19-year-old Sanjana, who hails from Gujarat, is busy with her warm-ups. She has registered 94kg for her first attempt in snatch. Three more athletes have registered a higher initial weight than the Indian.
Jul 29, 2026 02:09 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 7 Live Updates: Weightlifting rules
Weightlifting consists of two lifts: Snatch and the Clean and Jerk.
Snatch:The lifter lifts the barbell from the floor to overhead in one continuous movement using a wide grip.
Clean and Jerk:The lifter first brings the barbell to the shoulders (clean), then drives it overhead with locked elbows (jerk).
How a Competition Works
Three attempts per lift:Every athlete gets three attempts in both the Snatch and the Clean and Jerk.
Combined total:The best successful lift from each discipline is added together to determine the final total, which decides the rankings.
Tiebreakers:If two athletes finish with the same total weight, the athlete with the lower bodyweight is ranked higher. If both the combined weight lifted and bodyweight are identical, the athlete who achieved the total in the fewest attempts wins.
Jul 29, 2026 02:08 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 7 Live Updates: Women's weightlifting 77kg entry weight
Jul 29, 2026 02:06 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 7 Live Updates: Women's weightlifting 77kg final field
Rachel Achieng Enock (KEN)
Sanjana (IND)
Agata Herbert (SCO)
Laura Hughes (WAL)
Georgia Theron (NZL)
Kaitlin Saunders (NIR)
Seine Stowers (SAM)
Isabella Brown (ENG)
Isabella Andueza (AUS)
Rosalie Dumas (CAN)
Jul 29, 2026 02:04 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 7 Live Updates: Sanjana in action soon
Alright then, enough of the build-up. Let's talk business. The first Indian to be in action on Day 7 is Sanjana. She is featuring in the women's 77kg category weightlifting, and the event will start in just a few minutes from now.
Jul 29, 2026 01:59 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 7 Live Updates: Live Streaming Info
The broadcast of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan Sports. Fans can also watch the CWG 2026 on DD Free Dish. The live streaming of the event will be available on Sony LIV.
Jul 29, 2026 01:58 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 7 Live Updates: Indian medal winners
Gold (2)
Mirabai Chanu – Weightlifting (Women’s 48kg)
Sharmila Dhankar – Para Athletics (Women’s Shot Put F57)
Silver (5)
Rishikanta Singh – Weightlifting (Men’s 60kg)
Muthupandi Raja – Weightlifting (Men’s 65kg)
Gyaneshwari Yadav – Weightlifting (Women’s 53kg)
Valluri Ajaya Babu – Weightlifting (Men’s 79kg)
Sarvesh Kushare – Athletics (Men’s High Jump)
Harjinder Kaur – Weightlifting (Women’s 69kg)
Gulveer Singh – Athletics (Men’s 10,000m)
Bronze (3)
Jhandu Kumar – Para Powerlifting (Men’s Heavyweight)
Bindyarani Devi – Weightlifting (Women’s 58kg)
Shilpa Shyla – Para Athletics (Women’s Shot Put F57)
Jul 29, 2026 01:56 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 7 Live Updates: Indians in action & schedule
2:00 PM: Weightlifting - Sanjana in Women's 77kg Final (Medal Event)
3:12 PM: Swimming - Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda in Men's 200m Freestyle Heats
3:35 PM: Athletics - Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill in Men's Shot Put Qualifying
3:44 PM: Para Swimming - Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni in Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Heats
4:02 PM: Athletics - Animesh Kujur in Men's 200m Heats
4:45 PM: Boxing - Sakshi Choudhary vs Caitlin Fryers (Northern Ireland) in Women's 51kg Quarterfinal
5:30 PM: Boxing - Arundhati Choudhary vs Morgan Henderson (New Zealand) in Women's 70kg Quarterfinal
6:15 PM: Boxing - Sachin Siwach vs Treasure Moremi (Botswana) in Men's 60kg Quarterfinal
7:00 PM: Boxing - Ankush Yadav vs Jade Micock (Seychelles) in Men's 80kg Quarterfinal
7:30 PM: Boxing - Narender Berwal vs Michael Seko (Samoa) in Men's 90+kg Quarterfinal
8:55 PM: Bowls - India (Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh) vs Namibia in Men's Pairs Sectional Play
11:00 PM: Boxing - Jaismine Lamboria vs Elise Glynn (England) in Women's 57kg Quarterfinal
11:51 PM: Swimming - Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda in Men's 200m Freestyle Final (Medal Event, if they qualify from Heats)
11:54 PM: Athletics - Sreeshankar Murali and Lokesh Satyanathan in Men's Long Jump Final (Medal Event)
12:03 AM: Athletics - Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan in Men's 400m Hurdles Heats
12:31 AM: Athletics - Manpreet Kaur in Women's Shot Put Final (Medal Event)
12:46 AM: Para Swimming - Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni in Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Final (Medal Event, if they qualify from Heats)
12:55 AM: Para Athletics - Devender Kumar and Sagar Thayat in Men's Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final (Medal Event)
1:10 AM: Bowls - Nayanmoni Saikia vs Caroline Whitehead (Isle of Man) in Women's Singles Section Play
1:14 AM: Swimming - Aryan Nehra in Men's 1500m Freestyle Final (Medal Event)
1:42 AM: Para Athletics - Mohammed Basil M and Dilip Mahadu Gavit in Men's 100m T47 Final (Medal Event)
2:05 AM: Athletics - Parul Choudhary in Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final (Medal Event)
Jul 29, 2026 01:48 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 7 Live Updates: Hola!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow!
India are back in action with a packed schedule offering multiple medal opportunities across athletics, weightlifting, boxing, swimming, and para sports. The day begins with weightlifter Sanjana competing in the women's 77kg final, while six Indian boxers are just one win away from guaranteeing themselves a medal. In athletics, 2022 silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar leads India's charge in the men's long jump final alongside Lokesh Satyanathan, while Parul Chaudhary lines up in the women's 3000m steeplechase final. With India's medal tally currently standing at 12, including two golds, Day 7 promises to be another crucial day in the campaign.
Stay with us for all the live updates, results, and key moments from India's Day 7 campaign.
India at CWG 2026 Day 7 Schedule: Full list of Indian athletes in action on Wednesday
It was a dramatic end to the sixth day for India in track and field on the sixth day of the 2026 Commonwealth Games with Gulveer Singh winning a historic silver in men’s 10,000m amid relentless rain that wreaked havoc at the Scotstoun Stadium. There are a host of medal events to look forward to on track and field on Wednesday. Sreeshankar Murali, Lokesh Satyanathan will be in the men’s long jump final, Manpreet Kaur in women’s shot put, and Devender Kumar and Sagar Thayat in men’s discus throw F42-44/F61-64. Later in the night, Asian Games silver medallist Parul Chaudhary will take the track in women’s 3000m steeplechase. Before all that, though, Sanjana will be looking to win India’s eighth medal in weightlifting. (READ MORE)