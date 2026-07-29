India at Commonwealth Games Live, Day 7: Medal hopeful Sanjana in action in weightlifting; CWG 2026 updates

Jul 29, 2026 02:09 PM IST

Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 7 Live Updates: Weightlifting rules

Weightlifting consists of two lifts: Snatch and the Clean and Jerk.

Snatch: The lifter lifts the barbell from the floor to overhead in one continuous movement using a wide grip.

Clean and Jerk: The lifter first brings the barbell to the shoulders (clean), then drives it overhead with locked elbows (jerk).

How a Competition Works

Three attempts per lift: Every athlete gets three attempts in both the Snatch and the Clean and Jerk.

Combined total: The best successful lift from each discipline is added together to determine the final total, which decides the rankings.

Tiebreakers: If two athletes finish with the same total weight, the athlete with the lower bodyweight is ranked higher. If both the combined weight lifted and bodyweight are identical, the athlete who achieved the total in the fewest attempts wins.