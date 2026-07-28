India at Commonwealth Games Live, Day 6: Five boxers in quarters, two weightlifting finals; CWG 2026 updates

Follow live updates of Indians in action at the Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6 taking place in Glasgow. (AP)

Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow promises another action-packed day for the Indian contingent. Following a brilliant Monday where the team clinched six medals, including Sharmila Dhankar’s historic gold in para-athletics, the focus is now on building on that momentum across multiple disciplines.

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India’s best medal prospects on Tuesday will come from the weightlifting arena, where Nirupama Devi Seram and Harjinder Kaur will compete for gold in the women’s 63kg and 69kg finals, respectively. The athletics track also offers two medal opportunities, Pooja Singh in the women’s high jump final, and Asian champion Gulveer Singh aiming for a maiden Games medal in the men’s 10,000m final.

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The boxing ring will be the busiest venue for India, with five pugilists – Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Parveen Hooda, Jadumani Singh, and Kapil Pokhariya – all competing in quarterfinal bouts. A win for any of them will guarantee at least a bronze medal. With medals also possible in para swimming and crucial heats in swimming and lawn bowls, India will be aiming to add to their current tally of 10 medals significantly.

Scroll down to follow live updates of Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6

Live Updates Jul 28, 2026 03:17 PM IST Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 6 Live Updates: Live Streaming The broadcast of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan Sports. Fans can also watch the CWG 2026 on DD Free Dish. The live streaming of the event will be available on Sony LIV. Jul 28, 2026 03:15 PM IST Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 6 Live Updates: Indians in action & schedule 3:26 PM: Swimming - Sajan Prakash in Men's 50m Butterfly Heats 4:30 PM: Athletics - Vishal TK and Rajesh Ramesh in Men's 400m Heats 4:41 PM: Swimming - Srihari Nataraj in Men's 100m Backstroke Heats 4:57 PM: Para Swimming - Karthik Budigina and Ali Imam in Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Heats 6:30 PM: Weightlifting - Nirupama Devi Seram in Women's 63kg Final (Medal Event) 10:20 PM: Bowls - India (Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh) vs Cook Islands in Men's Pairs Sectional Play. 10:30 PM: Boxing - Preeti Pawar vs Nicole Clyde (Northern Ireland) in Women's 54kg quarterfinal 11:00 PM: Boxing - Priya Ghanghas vs Niamh Mitchell (Scotland) in Women's 60kg quarterfinal 11:00 PM: Weightlifting - Harjinder Kaur in Women's 69kg Final (Medal Event) 11:30 PM: Boxing - Parveen Hooda vs Sacha Hickey (England) in Women's 65kg quarterfinal 11:35 PM: Athletics - Pooja Singh in Women's High Jump Final (Medal Event) 11:37 PM: Para Swimming - Karthik Budigina and Ali Iman in Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Final (Medal Event, if they qualify from Heats) 12:15 AM: Boxing - Jadumani Singh vs Mwengo Mwale (Zambia) in Men's 55kg quarterfinal 12:50 AM: Swimming - Sajan Prakash in Men's 50m Butterfly Semifinal (If he qualifies from Heats) 12:55 AM: Athletics - Gulveer Singh in Men's 10,000m Final (Medal Event) 1:10 AM: Bowls - Nayanmoni Saikia vs Amy Williams (Wales) in Women's Singles Sectional Play 1:30 AM: Boxing - Kapil Pokhariya vs Robert McNulty (Scotland) in Men's 90kg quarterfinal 1:33 AM: Swimming - Srihari Nataraj in Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinal (If he qualifies from Heats) Jul 28, 2026 03:12 PM IST Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 6 Live Updates: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow! After a brilliant Monday that delivered six medals and India's first-ever para-athletics gold, the contingent is back with more medal opportunities. Tuesday's action includes weightlifting finals featuring Nirupama Devi Seram (Women's 63kg) and Harjinder Kaur (Women's 69kg), while Gulveer Singh and Pooja Singh compete in athletics finals. Five Indian boxers are also just one win away from securing at least a bronze medal, as they step into the ring for their quarterfinal bouts. Stay with us for live updates, results, and all the key moments from India's campaign on Day 6!