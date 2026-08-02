Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: India to receive flag for Ahmedabad 2030 – live streaming details

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will officially come to a close on Sunday night with a closing ceremony that marks both an end and a new beginning for India. The event will be held at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, with the ceremony beginning at 9:00 PM local time (BST), which is 1:30 AM IST on Monday.
The closing ceremony will be headlined by legendary Scottish rock band Simple Minds, who will be joined by local artists Cammy Barnes, BEMZ, Sandi Thom, and folk-electronic group Elephant Sessions. Australian singer Delta Goodrem will also perform, making her third appearance at a Commonwealth Games ceremony.
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For India, the biggest highlight will be the ceremonial handover to Ahmedabad, the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The handover will be presented in three acts: a tribute to the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, a fusion performance featuring sitar maestro Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma and Scottish piper Ross Ainslie, and a visual journey celebrating India’s culture and heritage. Indian musician Shankar Mahadevan, along with actors Rashmika Mandanna and Manushi Chhillar, will lead the cultural showcase.
For the first time in Games history, all 74 participating nations will receive customised King’s Batons, each carrying a message from King Charles III, marking a new tradition of inclusivity.
When and where is the Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony taking place?
The closing ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, August 2, 2026, at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow. It will begin at 9:00 PM BST, which is 1:30 AM IST on Monday, August 3, for Indian audiences.
Where can fans watch the CWG 2026 closing ceremony live in India?
The CWG 2026 closing ceremony will be available for live viewing across television and digital platforms in India.
TV Telecast: Sony Sports Network (Ten 2, Ten 3, Ten 4) and DD Sports (Free-to-air).
Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website.
Who will perform at the closing ceremony?
The international line-up will be led by Simple Minds, alongside Delta Goodrem. India’s cultural handover segment will feature performances by Shankar Mahadevan, Rashmika Mandanna, Manushi Chhillar, and sitar player Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma.
What is the significance of the closing ceremony for India?
The ceremony marks the official handover to Ahmedabad as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which will also be the centenary edition of the Games. India will receive the Commonwealth Games flag and the Host Baton.