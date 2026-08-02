Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: India to receive flag for Ahmedabad 2030 – live streaming details

The closing ceremony for Commonwealth Games 2026 will be held at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow. (AP)

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will officially come to a close on Sunday night with a closing ceremony that marks both an end and a new beginning for India. The event will be held at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, with the ceremony beginning at 9:00 PM local time (BST), which is 1:30 AM IST on Monday.

The closing ceremony will be headlined by legendary Scottish rock band Simple Minds, who will be joined by local artists Cammy Barnes, BEMZ, Sandi Thom, and folk-electronic group Elephant Sessions. Australian singer Delta Goodrem will also perform, making her third appearance at a Commonwealth Games ceremony.