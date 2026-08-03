Commonwealth Games 2026 over, what’s next for Indian athletes?

India concluded their Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign in Glasgow with a fourth-place finish, securing 39 medals, which included 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze medals. The achievement came despite a significantly trimmed programme that excluded wrestling, shooting, badminton, hockey, and table tennis, disciplines considered to be India’s strong suit.
Boxing emerged as India’s standout discipline with seven gold medals, while athletics and weightlifting also delivered strong returns. Australia topped the table with 171 medals (70 gold), followed by England (110) and Canada (62). India edged hosts Scotland into fourth place by virtue of a higher silver count.
However, there is little time for athletes from this nation to soak in the glory or dwell on disappointment. The all-important Asian Games 2026 are fast approaching, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.
India will look to surpass their best-ever performance from Hangzhou 2022, where they finished fourth with 106 medals (28 gold, 38 silver, 40 bronze), their highest-ever tally at the Asian Games. Unlike the truncated CWG programme, the Asian Games will feature a full roster of sports, including shooting, wrestling, badminton, archery, and hockey, offering a fuller picture of the country’s sporting prowess on the continental stage.
The Asian Games are often seen as a tougher challenge than the Commonwealth Games. They feature stronger competition from China, Japan, South Korea, and other Asian powerhouses across multiple disciplines. India’s athletes will need to quickly shift focus and prepare for the challenges ahead.
With just over a month to go before the Asian Games begin, the Indian contingent has little time to rest. The Glasgow campaign may have ended, but the real test is just around the corner.
India’s contingent for the upcoming Asian Games is expected to feature around 600 athletes across 35 disciplines, following strict top-6/top-8 performance selection criteria. The national sports bodies have begun rolling out specific sport squads, with the final contingent list expected to be announced soon.