Commonwealth Games 2026 over, what’s next for Indian athletes?

From left, India's Yash Vir Singh, Rohit Yadav and Neeraj Chopra pose for photgraphs at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (PTI Photo)

India concluded their Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign in Glasgow with a fourth-place finish, securing 39 medals, which included 13 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze medals. The achievement came despite a significantly trimmed programme that excluded wrestling, shooting, badminton, hockey, and table tennis, disciplines considered to be India’s strong suit.

Boxing emerged as India’s standout discipline with seven gold medals, while athletics and weightlifting also delivered strong returns. Australia topped the table with 171 medals (70 gold), followed by England (110) and Canada (62). India edged hosts Scotland into fourth place by virtue of a higher silver count.

However, there is little time for athletes from this nation to soak in the glory or dwell on disappointment. The all-important Asian Games 2026 are fast approaching, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.