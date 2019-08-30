Coach who gave up all to shape Mumbai hockey gets his due

Hours before the bus outside Hotel Ashoka was to leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan Thursday, the occupants of Room No. 729 were dealing with a crisis of sorts. Mumbai-based hockey coach Merzban Patel, this year’s Dronacharya Award winner, was refusing to sport a tie. And his minders, mostly his one-time trainees, were trying their best to convince him that the function warrants formal wear.

“In the 69 years of my life, I haven’t worn a tie. Is it compulsory?” he asks.

Patel is popularly known as “Bawa”, the selfless Parsi coach known to spend most of his waking hours on the hockey field and who has groomed over two dozen international players, including former India captain Viren Rasquinha. “My students got me these leather shoes. They are not comfortable. I’ve worn sports shoes all my life,” says Patel, who has also refused to accept a smartphone from his students.

Having run Bombay Republicans, the club that is Mumbai hockey’s assembly line, for close to four decades, Patel is a self-taught coach with no formal training. “I watched and learnt,” he says.

Patel is almost a permanent fixture at the Mumbai Hockey Association (MHA) stadium near Churchgate terminus, earning about Rs 12,000 every month for the training he imparts to children. His wards once floated the idea of pooling in money to fund a car but like the smartphone, Patel would have none of it.

“He would always ensure we got something to eat at training. He would often stay on an empty stomach but ensure we were fed. There’s a joke in Mumbai circles about him. He always carries a handkerchief and during nervous moments in a match, he would chew on it. We used to hear: ‘Bawa khana khaye ya nahin, kerchief jaroor khayega (Whether he eats his food or not, he’ll definitely chew on his kerchief),” Rasquinha says, struggling to keep his laughter under control.

Patel’s methods were rustic but effective. He believed in grinding it out in the field, and would not mince any words if he found that a player lacked motivation. “Nowadays, I have toned down. But in my youth, I used to get really angry. It always worked. It’s a booster,” he says, clenching his fist.

But, he says, no trainee has ever complained. “They know Bawa’s anger lasts only for a moment. On the ground, be serious and later be friendly. I think I have become more popular for my style than my coaching,” he says, with a wide grin.

Patel’s trainees say he has had to make “huge personal sacrifices” for his passion. At one point, he reluctantly accepted his parents’ demand to consider marriage proposals, but the poor salary he drew was always a hurdle. “Everybody thinks about money, but I never ran after it. I think it was a blessing in disguise. If I had married, I would have not been able to give so much time to the sport,” he says.

For Patel, the Dronacharya award is an assurance that those sacrifices didn’t go futile. “But this changes nothing. You’ll see me at the ground tomorrow. I’m 69 and have no family or possessions. Nothing but hockey. There’s no life beyond it for me,” he says.

As for the club, which has been backed by Godrej over the last nine years, Patel has handed over the reins to former student and aide Conroy Remedio. “I am handling the club but his presence is always there. There is only one Bawa and no one can replace him,” Conroy says.