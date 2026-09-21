In Japan’s Asian Games, China’s growing footprint — on field & behind the scenes

China arrived at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games as the continent’s dominant sporting power. With 38 medals, including 23 gold, they are already leading the medal table, a position they have occupied at every edition since 1982.

But there is another Chinese dominance at these Games, one that is less visible. Japan is hosting the Games, but China’s corporate presence is spread across different layers of the event, much of it away from the competition arenas.

A Shanghai-based company is the host broadcaster, another Chinese company is involved in the opening and closing ceremonies, and there are others that have been roped in for supply of temporary power, venue technology, LED screens and sporting equipment.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The most prominent is the China Media Group-International Media Port (CMG-IMP), the host broadcaster appointed by the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organising Committee (AINAGOC) and approved by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

Gold medalist team China, rear in blue, silver medalist team Japan, in red, and bronze medalist team South Korea interact on the podium after the men’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay final in swimming at the Asian Games in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Gold medalist team China, rear in blue, silver medalist team Japan, in red, and bronze medalist team South Korea interact on the podium after the men’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay final in swimming at the Asian Games in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

CMG-IMP is producing the international television footage and providing facilities and services to rights-holding broadcasters, including the beauty shots of Nagoya and Aichi prefecture. According to the OCA, 3,858 personnel are working for the host broadcaster, which is providing live coverage of 28 sports while leaving out 15.

This is the first time that the Shanghai-based operation has been named the host broadcaster for an event held outside China. Hong Kong-based outlet Bastille Post reported that the CMG is also taking some of the production away from Japan, and doing it remotely from China.

The broadcasting contract itself has an unusual history. AINAGOC’s first host-broadcast contract went to ISBHAO, a consortium involving Spain’s International Sports Broadcasting and China’s Yahao Sports Culture Media. This contract was later terminated, and AINAGOC conducted a new selection process. CMG-IMP eventually won the new contract for a reported sum of 5.156 billion yen (approx Rs 314 crore).

Story continues below this ad

AINAGOC and OCA did not respond to a questionnaire sent by The Indian Express on the host broadcaster’s contract as well as the broader Chinese involvement in the Games’ delivery.

OCA president Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar told Chinese state media CGTN on Saturday: “What we have seen is impressive. The assessment would be at the end of the Games, we will see how things go in the next 17 days but what I have seen is really, really impressive.”

Also Read | Japan’s reputation for precision meets its own Asian Games

Then there is Zhejiang Dafeng Industry, based in China’s Zhejiang province, which is an AINAGOC Tier 2 official partner and “responsible for the planning, production and operation of the opening and closing ceremonies of the 20th Asian Games as well as digital content creation, the design and production of the cauldron, performances and cultural programmes”, according to the OCA statement earlier this year.

Past experience

Dafeng, the OCA said, was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2017. The company was also involved in the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.

Story continues below this ad

The same pattern — of companies involved in the Hangzhou Asian Games also being a part of the Aichi-Nagoya operations — appears elsewhere. Beijing-based Starting Future Technology is an official supplier for venue technology operations. Its previous event experience includes the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Harbin Asian Winter Games.

Shanghai Yude Energy is a partner for temporary power supply at the Games. The organisers said the deal with Shanghai Yude, that also supplied temporary power at the previous edition of the Games, does not include Japan’s regular public electricity supply and is restricted only to Games operations.

China’s mixed relay triathlon gold medalists from left, Lin Xinyu, Li Mingxu, Huang Anqi and Zhang Xirui react on the podium at the Asian Games in Gamagori, Japan, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) China’s mixed relay triathlon gold medalists from left, Lin Xinyu, Li Mingxu, Huang Anqi and Zhang Xirui react on the podium at the Asian Games in Gamagori, Japan, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

There are Chinese suppliers inside the competition venues, too. Shandong Taishan Sports Equipment is supplying equipment across nine sports — boxing, wrestling, gymnastics, taekwondo, karate, wushu, kurash, jujitsu and archery.

Shenzhen Transtech Display Technology is an official supplier of LED screens across venues.

Story continues below this ad

The Chinese presence also extends into newer parts of the Games. Tencent Technology (Shenzhen) Company Limited is an official supplier for esports solutions, with esports returning as a medal sport after its debut at Hangzhou. Sportswear company 361° is a “prestige partner” of the Games, making Aichi-Nagoya its fifth consecutive Asian Games partnership after Guangzhou, Incheon, Jakarta-Palembang and Hangzhou.

Meanwhile, the host — Japan — also has its share of companies on the ground. The major areas that Japanese companies are involved in include transport, communication and other Games operations.

Chinese companies at Asian Games

CMG-IMP: Host broadcaster

Zhejiang Dafeng: Opening and closing ceremonies, cauldron design, digital content

Starting Future Beijing: Venue technology

Shanghai Yude: Temporary power

Taishan: Equipment for 9 sports, including wrestling and boxing

Shenzhen Transtech: LED screens

Tencent Esports: Esports technology

361°: Prestige partner