Amid India’s saffron jersey row, China ditches iconic red for blue at Asiad

India is not the only country where a change in national sporting colours has become a talking point recently.
Even as Hockey India grapples with a storm over replacing the iconic blue jersey with saffron, China is witnessing its own debate after unveiling blue victory ceremony uniforms last Monday. These will replace the traditional red-and-yellow attire that has defined the country’s sporting identity for decades.
The similarity, however, ends there.
While the Chinese conversation has largely revolved around symbolism, aesthetics and tradition, India’s controversy has expanded into a debate over governance, consultation and the decision-making process behind the jersey change.
According to South China Morning Post, the Chinese Olympic Committee’s unveiling of blue podium uniforms for the 2026 Asian Games marked the first time the country has moved away from red as the dominant colour for its official medal ceremony attire. The Chinese Olympic Committee jointly launched the design with sportswear manufacturer Li-Ning earlier this week. The launch also allowed female athletes to choose between trousers and skirts for medal ceremonies.
The move quickly split opinion online.
According to SCMP, many users questioned the decision to abandon the traditional red associated with the national flag and decades of sporting success, while others praised the blue design as more modern and elegant.
‘Since the 1990 Beijing Asian Games, China’s podium uniforms have featured warm colours such as red and yellow, red symbolising the national flag and passion, and yellow representing honour and glory,” the SCMP wrote. ‘The combination was frequently mocked by social media users as ‘scrambled eggs with tomatoes’, a popular Chinese home-cooked dish.’
Unlike the row in India, the debate in China is not about athletes competing in different colours.
China Daily reported that the blue outfits are ceremonial uniforms to be worn by athletes and para-athletes during medal presentations at the Asian Games, rather than competition kits. The country’s playing uniforms across sports remain unchanged.
India’s controversy, by contrast, has been driven less by the colour itself than by the process behind it. The decision to replace the hockey teams’ traditional blue jersey with saffron has triggered questions over governance after Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said office-bearers were informed of the change only hours before the unveiling and sought an explanation for the decision.