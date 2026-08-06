Amid India’s saffron jersey row, China ditches iconic red for blue at Asiad

India is not the only country where a change in national sporting colours has become a talking point recently.

Even as Hockey India grapples with a storm over replacing the iconic blue jersey with saffron, China is witnessing its own debate after unveiling blue victory ceremony uniforms last Monday. These will replace the traditional red-and-yellow attire that has defined the country’s sporting identity for decades.

The similarity, however, ends there.

While the Chinese conversation has largely revolved around symbolism, aesthetics and tradition, India’s controversy has expanded into a debate over governance, consultation and the decision-making process behind the jersey change.