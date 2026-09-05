The 15-year-old whose records keep arriving faster than he can outgrow them

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, the Azerbaijani grandmaster who is the sixth highest-rated player in history, a man who once touched 2820 and sat at World No. 2, wants Erdogmus at 2900. (Credit: Beil International Chess Festival and Selim Gurcan/Monte-Carlo Chess Club)

Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus is the youngest player in history to cross a live rating of 2700, taking the record from China’s Wei Yi. He got to 2600 first too, at 13 years, 2 months, 15 days. He held the highest rating ever recorded for a player his age before he turned 12, before 13, before 14. He was the youngest into the world’s top 100, the youngest into the top 50, the youngest into the top 20. He is currently World No. 26, rated 2716.

He may not fully realise what any of that adds up to yet. But the wheels are already turning.

“Ediz and I are trying to make chess more popular in Turkey,” he says, tying himself to Ediz Gürel, the 17-year-old alongside whom he is leading a new generation of the country’s players. “It’s not as popular as in India, so we are trying to change that. I hope Turkey becomes one of the best countries in chess.”