scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

World team chess: India play out draws in first two rounds

India's top player Grandmaster Vidit S Gujrathi (Elo 2662) shared honours with his Israeli opponent Maxim Rodshtein in 31 moves.

FIDE World Team Chess ChampionshipIndian Grandmasters at the FIDE World Team Chess Championship in Jerusalem. (aicfchess/Twitter)

India opened their campaign in the FIDE World Team Chess Championship here with two draws in Group B.

After games on all four boards in the match against host Israel in round one ended in draws, India drew 2-2 against Poland late on Sunday.
The Indian team, with an average rating of 2611, could not break through against the lower-rated Israel (2589).

India’s top player Grandmaster Vidit S Gujrathi (Elo 2662) shared honours with his Israeli opponent Maxim Rodshtein in 31 moves. The others — Nihal Sarin, S P Sethuraman and Abhijeet Gupta — too followed suit. In other matches, a strong US team (average rating 2643) defeated Poland (2556), with draws on the top three boards before Grandmaster Varuzhan Akobian won on the fourth board.

Azerbaijan (2662), the highest-rated team in Group B, defeated Uzbekistan (2524) 2.5-1.5.

In India’s second round, S L Narayanan’s win over Mateusz Bartel was cancelled out by Sethuraman’s defeat at the hands of Igor Janik. Gujrathi and Sarin drew their games against Radoslaw Wojtaszek and Kacper Piorun respectively.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economy
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAsPremium
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAs
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB salePremium
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB sale
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outsidePremium
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outside
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

In other second round matches, Azerbaijan beat USA 3-1 while Uzbekistan defeated Israel 2.5-1.5. As per the tournament regulations, there is a rapid time control in the round-robin phase. The top four teams from the two groups will advance to the knockout stage.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 02:51:21 pm
Next Story

Dushyant Dave writes: In the controversy around high court judges, Collegium can allay fears by following the Supreme Court’s precedent

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 21: Latest News