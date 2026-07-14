World Cup spots reduced, rating qualification scrapped: FIDE’s new route to Candidates

The Total Chess World Championship tour has been added as a qualification pathway while the number of qualification paths via the World Cup has been reduced by one as the International Chess Federation (FIDE) on Tuesday revealed its qualification paths for the Men’s and Women’s Candidates tournaments next year. The pathways were finalised based on proposals developed by the Global Strategy Commission.

“The regulations introduce new qualification opportunities while maintaining a balanced pathway through FIDE’s premier competitions,” said FIDE, before stating that they also “aim to strengthen the connection between FIDE’s flagship events, reward consistent excellence across multiple competitions, and provide players with a broader range of opportunities to qualify.”

Among the major changes are as follows:

Total Chess World Championship Tour now a qualification pathway

A new qualification route has been introduced through the Total Chess World Championship Tour 2026–2027. The top two players in the final standings of the Tour will qualify directly for the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2028. This addition further strengthens the World Championship cycle by rewarding consistent performances across the Tour and creating another pathway to the Candidates.

World Cup qualification spots reduced

The number of qualification places awarded through the FIDE World Cup and the FIDE Women’s World Cup has been revised.

Beginning with the 2027 editions, the two finalists of each World Cup will qualify for the respective Candidates Tournament, compared to three qualification places in the previous cycle. Replacement procedures have also been clarified to ensure that any vacated qualification place is reallocated through clearly defined sporting criteria.

Qualification via rating scrapped

The rating qualification spot, which existed in previous Candidates cycles, has been removed. Instead of qualifying through rating alone, players will now compete for places through FIDE’s major competitions and season-long qualification events. This change places greater emphasis on sporting results achieved during the World Championship cycle and creates a qualification system based entirely on competitive performance across the Grand Swiss, World Cup, Total Chess World Championship Tour (Open), Women’s Grand Prix (Women), and the FIDE Circuit.

Circuit qualification extended to two years

The FIDE Circuit will continue to award two qualification places for both the Open and Women’s Candidates Tournaments. However, instead of allocating one place per year, the qualification will now be based on the combined results across the 2026–2027 FIDE Circuit. The two highest-ranked players over the full two-year cycle who have not otherwise qualified will earn places in the Candidates. This change places greater emphasis on sustained excellence over a longer period and encourages players to participate more actively in FIDE Circuit events.