Candidates: Why Uzbeki Javokhir Sindarov is Time Master Javo

One thing Javokhir Sindarov has done to rattle older opponents is put them under intense time pressure at the Candidates, but not without losing his solid play. “It’s always like you are playing with good comfort. Main thing is if you have time you always try to be confident because if you miss small tactics everything can change very fast,” he explained to FIDE after defeating Wei Yi and going 5.5/6 at Cyprus.

Sindarov chooses moves to spend time on, and blitzes through others. “When I have time advantage I try to play a little faster but only after checking everything. I’m not trying to find best moves, but if I feel like here if I have some winning moves then I take my time and think a lot. But otherwise I try to play faster and press his time like in usually every game,” he explained.