At the opulent Anantara New York Palace in Budapest, Indian heavyweights of world chess such as Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali are chasing prize money and the experience of playing in the unique 45-minute Fast Classic format at a pilot event of the Total Chess tour.

Inside an unassuming building just 2 km away, 13 budding players from India, such as Tamizh Amudhan (9) and Aarav Sarbalia (13), are having their own big chess moment at SixDays, a tournament of 40 players. They are chasing something more important for their fledgling careers: Elo rating points, norms and international experience.

Connecting the two venues is a trend: Budapest has become a home away from home for Indian chess players aspiring to be counted among the best.

Aarav Sarbalia and his mother Sarika leave from the playing hall after a game at the SixDays event in Budapest. (Express Photo by Amit Kamath)

Aarav Sarbalia and his mother Sarika leave from the playing hall after a game at the SixDays event in Budapest. (Express Photo by Amit Kamath)

“I was playing 20-30 tournaments a year in India around 2016, but there were no real possibilities to earn norms. To make those, I’d have to fly to Europe, which was an expensive proposition. I moved my base to Budapest since there would be around two tournaments every month. Now, there are even more,” says International Master Srinath Rao.

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“I had very little money when I moved there. Whenever I needed money to pay rent, I would just play a tournament in Germany and win. The prize money was enough to take care of a month’s rent. Budapest is like the centre of Europe. From there I could travel anywhere by bus,” says Rao.

Other Indian players, too, have made Budapest their second home — like Sahithi Varshini, who was a teenager when she moved there with her father for just over a year, and Grandmaster Sahaj Grover, who has been living in the city for the past few years.

Rao says he spent four years in the city. Back then, he says, the lifestyle was very cheap. But after the Russia-Ukraine War broke out, prices rose nearly three-fold, prompting Indian aspirants to think outside the box. For instance, International Master Krishna Teja, who is now a coach in India, rented an apartment in Budapest with a couple of other chess friends for a month.

“Tournaments in Budapest are serious tournaments. In other European countries, I have seen tournaments being organised on the first floor with a noisy bar on the ground floor. It just doesn’t fit in with the chess culture of Indians,” says Krishna Teja. “Budapest organisers also won’t cancel the event at the last minute. This has happened to many Indians. They have booked non-refundable flights and accommodation only for organisers to cancel because they could not get enough players to play. These things won’t happen in Budapest. For them Indians are almost the primary source of income.”

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Consider this: At the Kanizsa Open in August this year in Nagykanizsa, a two-hour drive from Budapest, over a quarter of the field was Indian (59 out of 226).

Tamizh Amudhan takes on Greek FIDE Master Michail Vassis at the SixDays chess tournament in Budapest. (Express Photo by Amit Kamath)

Tamizh Amudhan takes on Greek FIDE Master Michail Vassis at the SixDays chess tournament in Budapest. (Express Photo by Amit Kamath)

Budapest is ideal for chess players in general since tournaments happen there almost the whole year: First Saturday tournaments every month, SixDays, One Week Chess and Vezérképző tournaments multiple times each year.

Take early next year. Between January 18 and February 13, four tournaments are lined up in Budapest: One Week Chess, two different SixDays tournaments and a First Saturday event. In June-August 2027, there are eight tournaments.

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Playing in Budapest also offers the option of chess events in other parts of Europe, which are a bus or train ride away. Aarav Sarbalia plans to play in a tournament in Serbia after ending SixDays and then in the London Classic.

He has been a regular in Budapest since 2023, having played around 15 tournaments in the city on five different trips. Tamizh started travelling to Europe only this year, but is already on his second trip to Budapest in four months, with this 16-day stay in Europe costing the family just over Rs 2 lakh. The initial plan was to play tournaments in the Netherlands, Croatia and Germany before playing in Hungary. But a visa delay meant they had to skip the first two events and fly directly to Germany before coming to Hungary.

The city also has multiple Indian supermarkets. “One time we got packaged panipuri from one of the big Indian brands because Aarav was craving it. Similarly you can get everything from coconut oil from Indian brands,” says Yatin Sarbalia, Aarav’s father. The family hails from Bengaluru.

Aarav Sarbalia (right) competes at the SixDays event in Budapest. (Express Photo by Amit Kamath)

Aarav Sarbalia (right) competes at the SixDays event in Budapest. (Express Photo by Amit Kamath)

Tamizh, from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, made headlines this year after defeating German Grandmaster Vincent Keymer, one of the world’s best players, in a Freestyle Friday online blitz tournament. What was remarkable was that the then eight-year-old played on a laptop with a dying battery, with the room illuminated only by candlelight because of a power cut in his home.

Ask Tamizh if he has visited any touristy sights during his two trips to Budapest and he says he’s been to a park and the Hungarian Parliament (because it’s two minutes away from the playing venue). Ask him if plans to visit the Total Chess tournament to get selfies or autographs with players like Carlsen, Pragg or Keymer and he says no. “No time,” he says.

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The Indian kids are in their own hunt for rating points and norms, and there’s no time for detours or distractions like sightseeing, autographs and selfies.

(The writer is in Budapest on the invitation of Total Chess)