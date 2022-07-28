scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chess events live online

Chess Olympiad 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming, July 28, 2022:

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 28, 2022 10:47:10 am
FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022, Live streaming: The biggest Chess events in the World.

FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 Live Streaming Updates: Chess Olympiad fever peaks in Chennai with Indian teams appearing primed for glory in the 44th edition of the prestigious event that starts on Thursday. With powerhouses Russia and China missing, India will field three teams each in the Open and women’s sections respectively. Though the five-time world champion and legendary Viswanathan Anand has chosen not to play and donned the mentor’s hat this time, the Indian teams, nonetheless, wear a formidable look.

Chess Olympiad 2022 live streaming details:

Where will the 44th Chess Olympiad match be played?

The 44th Chess Olympiad will be played at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre, located on the East Coast Road in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

How do I watch the live telecast of the Chess Olympiad 2022 opening ceremony?

The live telecast of the Chess Olympiad 2022 opening ceremony will be done by Doordarshan.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 44th Chess Olympiad opening ceremony?

You can watch the live streaming of the 44th Chess Olympiad on the YouTube channels of Chessbase India and FIDE.

When will the opening ceremony for the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 begin?

The matches of the Chess Olympiad 2022 start at 3 PM IST on Friday and the opening ceremony for the tournament is scheduled to begin at 6 PM IST on Thursday.

What is the schedule for the Chess Olympiad 2022?

July 29: Round 1 at 3 p.m. (IST)

July 30: Round 2 at 3 pm (IST)

July 31: Round 3 at 3 pm (IST)

August 1: Round 4 at 3 pm (IST)

August 2: Round 5 at 3 pm (IST)

August 3: Round 6 at 3 pm (IST)

August 4: Rest Day

August 5: Round 7 at 3 pm (IST)

August 6: Round 8 at 3 pm (IST)

August 7: Round 9 at 3 pm (IST)

August 8: Round 10 at 3 pm (IST)

August 9: Round 11 at 3 pm (IST)

