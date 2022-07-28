FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chess events live online

Updated: July 28, 2022 10:47:10 am
FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 Live Streaming Updates: Chess Olympiad fever peaks in Chennai with Indian teams appearing primed for glory in the 44th edition of the prestigious event that starts on Thursday. With powerhouses Russia and China missing, India will field three teams each in the Open and women’s sections respectively. Though the five-time world champion and legendary Viswanathan Anand has chosen not to play and donned the mentor’s hat this time, the Indian teams, nonetheless, wear a formidable look.
Chess Olympiad 2022 live streaming details:
Where will the 44th Chess Olympiad match be played?
The 44th Chess Olympiad will be played at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre, located on the East Coast Road in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
How do I watch the live telecast of the Chess Olympiad 2022 opening ceremony?
Subscriber Only Stories
The live telecast of the Chess Olympiad 2022 opening ceremony will be done by Doordarshan.
How do I watch the live streaming of the 44th Chess Olympiad opening ceremony?
You can watch the live streaming of the 44th Chess Olympiad on the YouTube channels of Chessbase India and FIDE.
When will the opening ceremony for the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 begin?
The matches of the Chess Olympiad 2022 start at 3 PM IST on Friday and the opening ceremony for the tournament is scheduled to begin at 6 PM IST on Thursday.
What is the schedule for the Chess Olympiad 2022?
July 29: Round 1 at 3 p.m. (IST)
July 30: Round 2 at 3 pm (IST)
July 31: Round 3 at 3 pm (IST)
August 1: Round 4 at 3 pm (IST)
August 2: Round 5 at 3 pm (IST)
August 3: Round 6 at 3 pm (IST)
August 4: Rest Day
August 5: Round 7 at 3 pm (IST)
August 6: Round 8 at 3 pm (IST)
August 7: Round 9 at 3 pm (IST)
August 8: Round 10 at 3 pm (IST)
August 9: Round 11 at 3 pm (IST)
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bailPremium
From asylum seeker to England’s medal hopePremium
What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divided?Premium
Latest News
French opener Gustav McKeon hits another T20I century, breaks multiple records
Watch: Man and granddaughter groove to trending ‘Devadoothar Paadi’ song at wedding
Falsely implicated, says Mizoram BJP MLA sentenced to jail for corruption
Chhattisgarh: No-trust motion against Congress govt defeated
Technical difficulties with Karnataka’s one-stop UG admission portal surface
After poor NAS performance, Delhi education officials to adopt Govt schools to monitor learning levels and progress
Tamil Nadu Government to redevelop Guindy National Park at a cost of Rs 20 crore
Over Rs 4,700 crore liabilities of MGNREGA pending till July 21, Centre informs Parliament
Rupee rises 14 paise to 79.77 against US dollar in early trade
Gujarat: Surat twin towers to be the first to house offices of civic body, central & state govts
FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chess events live online
Elizabeth Strout, Leila Mottley up for Booker fiction prize