When a fan asked Hans Niemann for an autograph on the first page of a Magnus Carlsen book

Hans Niemann is busy signing autograph standing behind a long table, when the bevy of fans around him all break into clipped smiles and side-eyes. The venue is the playing hall of the Grenke Chess Festival where both Niemann and Magnus Carlsen, have been camped for the 5-day Freestyle event, alongside other big names Levon Aronian and Vincent Keymer, Nodirbek Abdusattarov and Dronavalli Harika.

The left-hander Niemann who has been embroiled in a beef with Carlsen, is surrounded on all sides, when a young fan hands over a thick book for him to sign. On a signing spree, Niemann scribbles his signature on the book,as per a reel posted by chesscomindia – chess24india footage. The edit pauses, zooming in on Niemann showing his tight jaw as he returns the book.

Those around him can’t help breaking into grins, as chess’ modern day beefs get related instantly. The book is a Carlsen book, with his face on the cover and the cheeky fan, saunters back blending into the crowd smoothly, leaving behind a Uno reverse moment for reels to capture for eternity.

The two sworn enemies have been brought under one roof, providing several instances where their paths cross. And chess reels are buzzing, as everything from a sideways glance towards each other, a cold stroll past each other, or Niemann making faces turning behind to find Carlsen sitting at a playing table behind him, get set to music and edited for e-popcorn moments. “Absolute cinema” is the cliche used. There are many scenes where their respective unkempt mops come close to being pulled out, albeit wordlessly, as is the chess decorum.

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Chess rivalries have come a long way from Fischer-Spassky. Ahead of the Tuesday release of the Netflix docu, Untold: Chess Mates, with publicised candid reflections from both on the 2022 cheating controversy, clips have been streaming out. The last one had Carlsen saying, “I know that I’m relatively bright but I am not a genius. I am not something amazing. I only know that when I sit down at the board I’m better than the other guy.”

Carlsen was quoted by chess.com as saying, “Meeting Niemann was at times quite entertaining. Because his mood swings could be pretty wild. He was pretty decent but I still won the games. He’s a good player who happens to be American – and talks a lot.”

Niemann would say, “I was just this kid who didn’t view himself as this potential champion. And suddenly here I am playing Magnum icecream, the world champion, someone I looked up to four so long.”

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With both promoting the Netflix series, it’s a rivalry well-monetised. Grenke with 3500 participants is as good a pre-premier marketing gig as can be.