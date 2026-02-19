Weissenhaus to host second edition of FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championship in 2027; Women’s title added

In an agreement between the international chess body, FIDE, and the organisers of Freestyle Chess, the host for the second edition of the FIDE Freestyle World Championship has been decided as Weissenhaus in Germany, once again in 2027.

The inaugural edition of the FIDE Freestyle World Championship took place at the same venue at a private resort in Weissenhaus, where Magnus Carlsen defeated Fabiano Caruana in the title clash to win his 21st major title.

The 2027 edition will also see a Women’s FIDE Freestyle World Championship taking place in the first weekend of 2027, ahead of the men’s World Championship.

The confirmation came through a joint statement released by both parties, which reads: “FIDE and Freestyle Chess have agreed that the FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championships will again be staged in Weissenhaus, Germany in 2027. The agreement confirms the continuation of the championship at the Baltic Sea venue, following the inaugural edition in 2026. The FIDE Women’s Freestyle Chess World Championship will take place over three days on the first weekend of February 2027, followed by the FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championship over three days on the second weekend of February 2027. The format and calendar have been coordinated between FIDE and Freestyle Chess to ensure continuity within the international chess schedule.”