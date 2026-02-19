Weissenhaus to host second edition of FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championship in 2027; Women’s title added

The 2027 edition will also see a Women's FIDE Freestyle World Championship taking place in the first weekend of 2027, ahead of the men's World Championship.

By: Sports Desk
Feb 19, 2026 10:32 PM IST
Magnus Carlsen with the trophy, alongside Fabiano Caruana (left) and Nodirbek Abdusattorov. (Photo: Lennart Ootes/Freestyle Chess.)Magnus Carlsen with the trophy, alongside Fabiano Caruana (left) and Nodirbek Abdusattorov. (Photo: Lennart Ootes/Freestyle Chess.)
In an agreement between the international chess body, FIDE, and the organisers of Freestyle Chess, the host for the second edition of the FIDE Freestyle World Championship has been decided as Weissenhaus in Germany, once again in 2027.

The inaugural edition of the FIDE Freestyle World Championship took place at the same venue at a private resort in Weissenhaus, where Magnus Carlsen defeated Fabiano Caruana in the title clash to win his 21st major title.

The confirmation came through a joint statement released by both parties, which reads: “FIDE and Freestyle Chess have agreed that the FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championships will again be staged in Weissenhaus, Germany in 2027. The agreement confirms the continuation of the championship at the Baltic Sea venue, following the inaugural edition in 2026. The FIDE Women’s Freestyle Chess World Championship will take place over three days on the first weekend of February 2027, followed by the FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championship over three days on the second weekend of February 2027. The format and calendar have been coordinated between FIDE and Freestyle Chess to ensure continuity within the international chess schedule.”

Carlsen, Caruana, and Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov have already qualified for the 2027 World Championship, having finished on the podium this year. Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva qualified for the 2027 Women’s event by winning the 2026 exhibition match against Alexandra Kosteniuk of Switzerland.

Joining forces

Earlier this year in January, after more than a year of confrontation and stand-off, Freestyle Chess and FIDE finally decided to bury the hatchet and join forces, where they had announced the inaugural FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championship in Weissenhaus.

The differences between the two parties were public, and despite multiple attempts, ending the dispute and finding a middle ground proved difficult for both. In February 2025, The Indian Express reported that FIDE and Freestyle Chess had been very close to an amicable agreement before talks broke down.

The new season of the Freestyle Grand Slam Tour will commence in April at the Grenke Open in Karlsruhe, Germany.

 

Feb 19: Latest News