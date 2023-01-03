scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Watch: Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen reveals his hairstyle inspiration

Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

magnus carlsenOn being asked about his hairstyle inspiration, Carlsen told Sagar that it’s inspired by Norwegian captain from the Chennai olympiad. (Videograb)
With 2022 ending on a fabulous note, chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen now has all three titles in his cabinet: the classical, rapid, and the blitz world champion.

Post his victory, the grandmaster was interviewed by Indian IM Sagar Shah and revealed interesting facts about his game, strategy and plans for 2023.

On being asked about his hairstyle inspiration, Carlsen told Sagar that it’s inspired by Norwegian captain from the Chennai olympiad.

Watch video:

“It’s actually the Norwegian captain from the Chennai olympiad…he said that I should continue to grow my hair and I was like okay sure.”

When asked if he is going to keep his hair growing, Carlsen said, “So now I don’t know where it will go…probably I’ll cut it at some point but for now it’s fine.”

Carlsen won the World Rapid and then the World Blitz Championship in the last week of December.

In the final round game against Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Carlsen broke through with the move 14.g4 – an idea that was introduced by the eccentric genius Bobby Fischer, and famously played in the game against Anderson in 1970.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 13:09 IST
