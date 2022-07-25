Watch: AR Rahman’s tiny jig while performing ‘Welcome Anthem’ for 44th Chess Olympiad

July 25, 2022 11:15:30 am
AR Rahman has composed an anthem for International Chess Olympiad, 2022, set to be held in Chennai from July 28.
The Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer can be seen doing a tiny jig in the video. The video shows the composer singing and swinging to the jingle beats created by him as he walks on the famous Napier bridge constructed over the Cooum river. The bridge which connects Madras University and Island Grounds has been painted thematically like a Chess board.
The music video also features Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
While the clip begins with ‘Welcome to Namma Ooru Chennai’, the words ‘Varuga Varuga Tamizhnattukuu Varuga’ (Warm Welcome to Tamil Nadu) are interspersed and also ends with such words.
Subscriber Only Stories
The FIDE has organised the first Official Olympiad in 1927 which took place in London. This is also the third time that an Asian country is hosting the event after Dubai and Manila. Originally, Russia was supposed to host the event but due to ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, it was shifted to India.
Russia was supposed to be the host of the Olympiad in Moscow and Khanty-Mansiysk from July 26 to August 8, however, FIDE decided to open bidding for the event after Kremlin’s military operations against Ukraine.
This would mark as the second major world event to be held in India after the World Championship match in 2013 which marked a memorable match between Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen. In the World Championship 2013, Magnus Carlsen was first crowned World Champion, defeating Vishwanathan Anand.
The games will be held in the UNESCO Heritage town Mamallapuram, nearly 50kms away from Chennai. The tournament will go on till August 10 and is expected to attract more than 2,000 visitors from 180 countries.
The 2020 and 2021 Chess Olympiads were held online because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected the player’s online ratings.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Partha taken to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order
Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
Latest News
Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel to helm Dosa King
Watch: AR Rahman’s tiny jig while performing ‘Welcome Anthem’ for 44th Chess Olympiad
Myanmar executes NLD lawmaker, 3 other political detainees
President Droupadi Murmu: My election proof that poor can not just dream but also fulfil them
A 75-year-old Harvard grad is propelling China’s AI ambitions
‘Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer,’ says Aishwarya as Income Tax department honours Rajinikanth
UGC reforms distance learning guidelines to intensify foreign students’ enrolment
Encourage use of bhang, cannabis as alternative to liquor to prevent crime: Chhattisgarh BJP MLA
World IVF Day: Things first-time parents should know
Karan Johar announces Screw Dheela with Tiger Shroff: ‘Solid punch of entertainment…’
Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report
BTS: V ‘burns it all’ to cheer on J-Hope as rapper leaves for Chicago to headline Lollapalooza, watch