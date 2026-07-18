India one away from reaching 100 grandmasters as Rathanvel becomes 99th

VS Rathanvel has become India’s 99th grandmaster, crossing the 2500 Elo rating mark at the Guwahati Smart City International Open 2026. The 25-year-old’s achievement has brought India within one of breaching the 100 GMs mark. Rathanvel, who had been coached by grandmasters Vishnu Prasanna, Narayanan Srinath, Shyam Sundar and Sundarrajan Kidambi, had earlier completed his three GM norms in 2022.

Reaching the 100 GMs mark would be a remarkable milestone for chess in India. It was in 1987 when India got its first grandmaster in the form of the legendary Viswanathan Anand when he had won the Shakti Finance International chess tournament held in Coimbatore, incidentally the city that Rathanvel hails from.

Rathanvel repeatedly fell short of the rating requirement, turning what should have been the final step into a prolonged test of patience and mental resilience. Rathanvel has won the bronze medal at the World Youth U10 and has been one of India’s strongest International Masters for several years. “I came very close on multiple occasions, so it becomes very depressing because chess is a mental sport and you suddenly start doubting yourself,” Rathanvel told PTI.

♟️🇮🇳 A Historic Moment for Indian Chess! Congratulations to Rathanvel V. S. on becoming India’s 99th Grandmaster, a remarkable achievement etched into the history of Indian chess. Adding to the significance of this milestone, the prestigious title was achieved during the 3rd… pic.twitter.com/IVNHw422WR — Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare (@Assam_DSYW) July 18, 2026

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“That really affects a player’s performance. So finally crossing the 2500 rating feels very satisfying.” The newly-crowned Grandmaster said the biggest change now would be the freedom to play without constantly worrying about his rating. I’ll be able to play stress-free and probably a bit more relaxed. I think that will help me perform better,” he said.

Rathanvel took up chess at the age of six. Though a mechanical engineer by qualification, he is now fully committed to a professional chess career, according to PTI. His parents run a wedding card printing business in Coimbatore, while Rathanvel trains independently, competes in European leagues and coaches students online. He learnt the basics at the Kovai Kids Chess Academy before steadily progressing through India’s highly competitive chess circuit.

“My future goal is to get invitations to stronger tournaments, which will make things a bit easier. By September, I’ll start planning the major events I want to play,” he said.

All India Chess Federation (AICF) president Nitin Narang hailed the achievement, noting that India is now just one Grandmaster away from reaching the coveted three-figure milestone.

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“Grandmaster No. 99 for Bharat! Heartiest congratulations to Rathanvel V S on successfully completing all the requirements for the prestigious Grandmaster title and becoming India’s 99th Grandmaster. India now stands just one Grandmaster away from the historic milestone of 100.

“Wishing Rathanvel continued success, memorable performances, and many more achievements on the international stage. May this milestone be the foundation for an even brighter future. Congratulations once again.” said Narang.