Vladimir Kramnik banned for 2 years, ordered to do 12 months of unpaid service

Nine months after grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky’s death, the FIDE Ethics & Disciplinary Commission (EDC) has cracked the whip on former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik and handed him a two-year worldwide ban from participating in any FIDE chess competition or being involved in any chess-related activity as an arbiter, organiser, coach, trainer, or representative of a chess federation. The EDC has also imposed a supplementary sanction of 12 months of unpaid service against Kramnik for “the benefit of the chess community”.

The ruling noted that the final 12 months of the two-year ban on Kramnik have been suspended for a three-year probationary period. This means that the Russian chess legend is actively suspended for a one-year period, provided there are no further breaches during probation.

On his part, Kramnik responded to the ruling with a series of tweets.

“Without going into details, the number of gross violations of major articles of the FIDE Regulations committed by the Ethics Commission in this case runs into the dozens,” Kramnik wrote in one tweet. “I am absolutely confident that this unlawful verdict will ultimately be overturned, and I intend to pursue all necessary instances to the very end in order to restore justice and, in particular, my reputation.”

01 What was Kramnik found guilty of According to the FIDE statement, the EDC Chamber ruled that Kramnik was found guilty of multiple charges. Some were unanimous, others were by a majority of the EDC members. 1) Kramnik was found guilty of violations of the following articles of the EDC Code by a unanimity of its members: bullying and cyberbullying; and responsibility and role model behaviour. 2) A majority of members of the EDC Chamber found Kramnik guilty of the following violations: Right of all individuals to dignity and to be treated with respect; safeguarding the dignity of individuals, psychological abuse; false or unjustified accusations; Failure to cooperate; and reckless or manifestly unfounded accusations of chess cheating.

The Commission issued its ruling on Friday after investigating complaints submitted by the FIDE Management Board and the FIDE Fair Play Commission regarding a sustained series of public statements and social media posts on platforms like X by Kramnik about David Navara and Naroditsky besides other players. After months of Kramnik making insinuations about both players’ play on online platforms like Chess.com, Naroditsky was found dead in his apartment with cardiac arrhythmia tied to sarcoidosis being listed as the cause of death. Before his untimely passing away, the 29-year-old Naroditsky had spoken about the mental duress he was under from Kramnik’s repeated allegations against him. Navara, too, has spoken out about the psychological stress he faced due to the allegations.

Kramnik’s suspension was announced on the same day that the Naroditsky Memorial Rapid and Blitz tournament began in Charlotte to honour Naroditsky.

While handing the sanctions, the EDC dismissed several other charges against Kramnik, including alleged violations relating to integrity, honesty, responsibility and accountability, as well as causing reputational harm to FIDE, concluding that these had not been established to the required standard.

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In their 43-page ruling into the Kramnik affair, EDC emphasised: “Combating cheating remains one of FIDE’s highest priorities. At the same time, allegations of cheating must be handled through FIDE’s established confidential procedures and supported by appropriate evidence.”

The Commission concluded that publicly associating identifiable players with cheating suspicions without sufficient institutional verification exposed those players to unjustified reputational and psychological harm and was incompatible with the standards expected of members of the FIDE family.