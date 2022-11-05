Viswanathan Anand shares son’s first art exhibit picture

Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand on Saturday took to Twitter and shared glimpses of his son Sai Akhil Anand’s very first art exhibit.

“Proud to be in Mumbai Taj Art Gallery to see my son Akhil exhibit for the first time. His theme Marine Math on how human math have destroyed Marine Life. Nature has such lovely Math patterns that we need to appreciate. Has been such an enriching experience Sai Akhil Anand,” the Indian Grandmaster tweeted.

The painting was made with photo ink colours, acrylic colours, water colours and a permanent pen, according to the description.

The picture which shows a turtle, jellyfish and a snail, has a description written under it, saying, “It visually represents the patterns in marine life. The hexagonal tessallation of the turtle that is the most ideal shape in nature. The Fibonacci spiral of a snail. The Catenaries and parabolas show pointillism in a Joan Miro inspired atom that represent life. The jellyfish is an influence by Ernst haeckl with a Fibonacci twisted number sequence

In August this year, Viswanathan Anand embarked on his new role as Fide vice-president. “I would like to expand our geographical footprint and continue to work to get more youngsters into the game – that’s crucial for the long-term growth of the game. We must continue to promote chess in India because it’s an important market and important country. Lots of people here play the game but it can expand much more. These are the areas I’ll focus on, but I think Fide is already in the right direction in this area, which is why it’ll be easy for me to fit in,” he had told the India Express before being elected.