Vishy Anand praises Gukesh’s witty clapback to online troll asking him to retire

“I think what Gukesh did is probably one of the better methods to deal with it (trolling). With humour,” Anand said in an interview with The Indian Express before repeating Gukesh’s catchphrase — ‘Sure, bro’ — and chuckling away. (FIDE/PTI)

Very early in his career, world champion Gukesh has experienced things that not too many chess players will do across the full stretch of a career. He was a world champion by the age of 18, experienced a wretched run of form in the 20 months since then, and now, aged 20, is being told by tongue-in-cheek trolls on social media to retire.

In an Instagram Story that Gukesh shared recently, he showed a screenshot of someone telling him that it was time to retire, to which Gukesh coolly replied: “Thanks, bro.” When the troll asked him if he would want to play a game of chess against him, Gukesh added: “Sorry I’m retired bro.”