Why Viswanathan Anand thinks R Praggnanandhaa is already ‘mentally peaking’ ahead of Candidates despite ‘slowing down a bit’

Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand said while R Praggnanandhaa has slowed down a bit in the last few months, the 20-year-old will be mentally ready for the FIDE Candidates tournament. “He’s (Praggnanandhaa) experienced, but at the same time he looks very motivated. He has slowed down a little bit in the last few months, but maybe mentally he is already peaking and getting ready for the Candidates,” Anand said on FIDE’s YouTube channel.

“I think Fabi (Fabiano), Hikaru (Nakamura), Anish (Giri)… you know this is got to be their time, so they will have that feeling going into it that this is a chance to grab… and a lot of wildcards. But I can’t for the life of me get around to predicting someone,” the five-time former world champion added.