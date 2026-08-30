Vishy Anand on India’s Olympiad board order: ‘Very tempting to drop Pragg on Board 1’

It promises to be one of the hottest debates in Indian chess: who plays for India on board one at the upcoming Chess Olympiad, with at least three contenders in the race, Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi. It’s a question that has even the OG of Indian chess, Viswanathan Anand, curious.

“I have to say straight out, I have no part in the board order selection for India. They don’t consult me. So I don’t know what the order will be. I don’t think Srinath (the Indian team’s non-playing captain) takes the decision unilaterally. I think he also talks to the players and figures out what they’re comfortable with. But you know, these guys, they’ll say yes to everything. They’re flexible. They’re teammates. They’ll say, ‘your decision, I’ll go with it.’ I think it’s not a contentious decision. Right now, it’s very tempting to drop Praggnanandhaa on the first board. I think that’s probably what it’s going to be like. As for the others, I know that Arjun likes to drop down. He already showed this last time, at the 2024 Olympiad, where he played board number three. And for the rest, I’m just as curious as you as to what the final composition will be,” Anand told The Indian Express in an interview on Saturday.