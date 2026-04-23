Vishy Anand talks about Magnus Carlsen walking away from World Championship: ‘Even I was getting bored after a few titles’

Legendary Indian chess player Viswanathan Anand said he understands World no.1 Magnus Carlsen‘s decision to not take part in the championship cycle after stepping down as world champion in 2022. Anand said that he completely understood why Carlsen would take that decision due to the intense nature of preparation that went into the championship matches.

“I knew that after five titles, I mean after my fifth against Gelfund that even that Gelfund match, I kind of dragged myself into it. I had the feeling that FIDE was giving me a world championship match like almost every year and was getting tedious. I’d been struggling in my chess for a while and I thought this one I scraped through. I think even in the end when I lost I accepted I came to terms with the fact that look I deserve to lose at a sporting level I deserve to lose,” Anand said in an interview with Lichess.