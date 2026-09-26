Vishy Anand to remain FIDE Deputy President as Timur Turlov wins FIDE election

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand will remain in the second highest office of FIDE, the global governing body of chess, for four more years as the deputy president. Anand was the running mate for Timur Turlov, a 38-year-old Kazakhstan-based billionaire, who, on Saturday, edged out two German entrepreneurs Wadim Rosenstein and Jan Henric Buettner to win the FIDE elections in Samarkand on the sidelines of the Chess Olympiad. Turlov is the eighth President of FIDE, and at 38, the youngest ever elected to the post.

Anand, who has been FIDE Deputy President for the past four years, was planning to step away from his FIDE responsibilities after his term ends, but with Arkady Dvorkovich stepping down as president after being placed on European Union’s 21st sanctions list, Anand became the interim president and also joined Turlov’s campaign as his running mate. Turlov was initially supposed to run as Dvorkovich deputy.