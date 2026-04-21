Vishy Anand’s advice to Gukesh: ‘Lock yourself in room, and just ignore criticism… but some of it is legitimate’

Current world champion D Gukesh has experienced a wretched run of form ever since he became the youngest world champion in chess history in December 2024. Not only have results been dire, Gukesh has also lost about 51 rating points from where he was when he became the 18th world champion in chess history.

To further pile pressure on him, former world champions like Garry Kasparov and Magnus Carlsen have pointed out how Javokhir Sindarov, who will be the challenger to Gukesh for the world champion’s throne later this year, will be the favorite given his recent form that helped him win the Candidates tournament in Cyprus without a single defeat in 14 rounds.

Some of the comments have appeared to undermine Gukesh’s credentials as a worthy world champion. Carlsen, in particular, commented on Gukesh’s “very obvious weaknesses when it comes to his understanding” in a recent event. Carlsen had even said that Sindarov would be the favourite against Gukesh.

When five-time world champion and Gukesh’s mentor, Viswanathan Anand was asked in an interview by Lichess about the questions being asked about the legitimacy of Gukesh as a world champion, he pointed out that when he had become a world champion, he too was unfairly scrutinised with a similar lens.

Anand had a simple piece of advice for his teenage mentee: just ignore it.

“What you can learn is to focus on what you can do first of all. Having been through something similar, I would say (to Gukesh) just ignore it. And if you are unable to ignore it, if at some level it bugs you, accept that that’s normal. Nobody promised you perfect happiness. And even as a world champion your life isn’t supposed to be… nobody owes you perfection or smooth everything. It’s going to be rough. Everyone will look at you differently and everyone secretly covets your title.”

WATCH: Vishy Anand’s interview with Lichess

Anand added in the Lichess interview: “I think you will not appreciate the world championship till you lose it. Then when you don’t have it you’ll suddenly think, ‘Did I really complain about these things? Because my god it would be nice to have it back.’ So for Gukesh I would say it comes with the territory. I mean ignore them. Let the criticism go. I mean, some of it is legitimate; if your performance is dropped. If fans buy the tickets they have the right to say whatever they want whether it’s just or not. You know, lock yourself in a room and then just ignore it but focus on doing a good job at some tournament. If it’s not this one then the next one, but I mean work towards something. Nothing answers every doubt expressed about you like a good result. So that’s kind of got to be the attitude.”