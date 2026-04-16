How yoga and meditation helped GM Vaishali in conquering the Candidates

Taking up yoga and meditation and seeking help from a sports psychologist is what Grandmaster RB Ramesh believes has helped Vaishali Rameshbabu to turn the tables at the Candidates and thus earn the right to challenge for the World Championship. The 24-year-old from Chennai, who endured a poor start to the Candidates event which saw her at the bottom after the end of the first five rounds, bounced back incredibly, notching up a win in the final round to set up a battle with Ju Wenjun.

Speaking of Vaishali’s comeback, Ramesh, who has been coaching the Women’s GM, revealed the changes that she had brought into her game in the last 12 months. “If you don’t do well in the first half, it is almost impossible to recover because you start doubting yourself. The recovery isn’t easy because lot of self doubts creep in. But she managed to do it, which was commendable. And to win the final round with all that pressure situation isn’t easy. She has earned it,” Ramesh told Puthiyathalaimurai soon after her victory.