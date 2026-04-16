How yoga and meditation helped GM Vaishali in conquering the Candidates

Taking up yoga and meditation and seeking help from a sports psychologist is what Grandmaster RB Ramesh believes has helped Vaishali Rameshbabu to turn the tables at the Candidates and thus earn the right to challenge for the World Championship. The 24-year-old from Chennai, who endured a poor start to the Candidates event which saw her at the bottom after the end of the first five rounds, bounced back incredibly, notching up a win in the final round to set up a battle with Ju Wenjun.
Speaking of Vaishali’s comeback, Ramesh, who has been coaching the Women’s GM, revealed the changes that she had brought into her game in the last 12 months. “If you don’t do well in the first half, it is almost impossible to recover because you start doubting yourself. The recovery isn’t easy because lot of self doubts creep in. But she managed to do it, which was commendable. And to win the final round with all that pressure situation isn’t easy. She has earned it,” Ramesh told Puthiyathalaimurai soon after her victory.
Family support behind 🇮🇳 Vaishali Rameshbabu every step of the way ❤️♟️#FIDECandidates #FIDEWomensCandidates #FIDE #Chess #Cyprus pic.twitter.com/8JHtOrpie1
— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) April 15, 2026
According to Ramesh the biggest turnaround came after Vaishali endured a disappointing finish at the Chennai Grand Masters event last year. Post that tournament, Ramesh said Vaishali brought a few changes to her training and key among them was taking up yoga. “After she finished bottom of the Chennai Grand Masters event, which I thought was her worst performance, she has changed a lot. She has been doing yoga and meditation since then. In chess, it is important to control the emotions. When you are under pressure, your mind has to respond in the best of ways. So to retain control in crunch moments, she indulged in yoga and meditation, which ultimately worked when it mattered the most. She also had sessions with psychologist to deal with pressure and expectations,” Ramesh said.
While her younger brother R Praggnanandhaa couldn’t replicate her performance in the men’s event, the moment is undoubtedly the one where Vaishali is showing she is emerging out of her sibling’s shadows. “It is not easy when someone like Pragg is in the family and is doing well. There will always be comparisons. It is normal. It is important not to bring that into the chess board. Vaishali was always ahead of Pragg when they came here to train. Initially when Pragg overtook her, she did struggle a bit to cope up with it. She couldn’t accept it straightaway. But slowly she moved on and started focussing on her own game. Now, Pragg would face similar comparisons. You just have to deal with it,” Ramesh added.